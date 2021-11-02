CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply chain crisis could sink global economy

By Bloomberg
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year the global economy came juddering to a halt. This year it got moving again, only to become stuck in one of history’s biggest traffic jams. New indicators developed by Bloomberg Economics underscore the extremity of the problem, the world’s failure to find a quick fix, and how in some...

The Independent

China's export growth cools, trade surplus hits $84 billion

China s export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday.The trade surplus was $84.5 billion, higher than the $66.8 billion in September. The export and import figures are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall economic growth appears to be moderating.China's economy has been buffeted by COVID-19 outbreaks and related restrictions that have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production. Exports, which were up 28.1 percent in September, totaled $300.2 billion last month. Imports were $215.7 billion. Read More What is Plan B for tackling Covid in the UK this winter?Bring back mandatory masks to defend against a winter Covid outbreakHolidaymakers may need three jabs to travel abroad next summer
ECONOMY
Fox News

How supply chain crisis may impact holidays

MARKETS
AFP

Chinese developer Kaisa halts trading as property woes grow

Chinese developer Kaisa Group suspended trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares Friday as a report said it was offloading assets to help pay debts of more than $10 billion, in a crisis that comes as the country's property sector is under intense pressure. Evergrande, which is bogged down in more than $300 billion worth of debt, plunged into crisis after Beijing began clamping down on the country's colossal property sector last year.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
BUSINESS
cityonahillpress.com

Business Returns to Normal as Supply Chain Crisis Persists

Over a year has passed since local businesses first went into lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and, since then, economic recovery has been unsteady. Business has picked back up, albeit with masks and vaccinations, easing the pressure on local stores. Alana Helms, a manager at the Santa Cruz jewelry store Super Silver, described the difference between their current sales and those of the early days of the pandemic as drastic.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
FOXBusiness

Supply chain crisis triggers a 'renaissance of American manufacturing'

U.S.-based companies are ramping up production at home in order to avoid the global supply chain crisis. Origin USA CEO Pete Roberts told FOX Business’ Lydia Hu Thursday that U.S. manufacturers are seeing a "renaissance." "Everything we do here is built off of that American supply chain, which is essential...
BUSINESS
maryvilleforum.com

Straight Talk with Sam: The supply chain crisis is real

We’ve all seen the headlines by now—cargo ships piling up at our ports for weeks, resulting in delays, shortages, and empty store shelves. The supply chain crisis is real. It’s a growing problem that affects every American, no matter where you live, no matter what your political beliefs are, and no matter how much money you make.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Global warehousing CEO says 'we've reached the peak' of the supply-chain crisis and expects improvement going forward

A rare bright spot has emerged amid the seemingly endless supply-chain crisis: a leading contract logistics company is starting to see movement. "We're through the worst of it. I think we've reached the peak," said Malcolm Wilson, the CEO of GXO, in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday. "Hopefully, things will look a bit smoother as we move forward."
INDUSTRY
Salt Lake Tribune

Commentary: There are solutions for the supply chain crisis

Utah is known as the “Crossroads of the West” due to its central location and unique Golden Spike history. The convergence of an international airport, interconnecting interstate highways and an intermodal railroad create an unparalleled geographic positioning to become an epicenter of the global supply chain. This comes with both opportunities and challenges.
INDUSTRY
KATV

Global supply chain issues getting personal for Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — From gas prices climbing and shortage of food items in the grocery store, the global supply chain issue is impacting nearly every part of society. Customers coming into Painting with a Twist in west Little Rock for a night of painting and fun, may never know the issues the business faces.
ARKANSAS STATE
TechRepublic

Global smartphone shipments sink by 6% due to supply constraints

Beyond component shortages, stricter COVID-19 testing and quarantining requirements are delaying the transportation of key parts, says IDC. Supply shortages and related snafus have finally caught up with the smartphone industry, putting a dent in the double-digit growth seen earlier in 2021. Worldwide smartphone shipments fell by 6.7% during the third quarter, dropping to 331.2 million, research firm IDC said on Friday. Though the third quarter is typically languid in advance of the holiday season, the decline was almost twice IDC's forecast of a 2.9% descent.
CELL PHONES
Robb Report

As the Global Supply Chain Falters, Restaurant Costs Are Soaring

What the Kwasi Moses’s meme lacked in visual flair, it made up for in impact. Last week the California-based chef shared on his Instagram a straightforward list of ingredients and supplies, comparing what they cost a year ago against today: The price of fryer oil had more than doubled since 2020. The cost of takeout boxes had increased by nearly four times. And a case of chicken wings had spiked 388 percent. The post struck a nerve. Soon, the food corner of Instagram was inundated with chefs and restaurateurs reposting this simple image on their feeds and in their stories to...
BUSINESS
9&10 News

CMU Professor Speaks on Global Supply Chain Shortage

The entire global supply chain is struggling to recover from COVID-19 which is leading to drops in supplies, rising costs and long waits for goods. According to Sean Goffnett, a logistics professor at Central Michigan University, the causes are many. From sustained closures during the pandemic to a lack of workers returning to the workforce, the impacts are going to take months, if not years, to correct.
ECONOMY

