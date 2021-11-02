CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mayer’s Biggest Laundry Fail—And How He’s Learned to Avoid It

By Julie Vadnal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new collaboration with The Laundress, singer-songwriter John Mayer revealed his favorite weekend hobby: doing laundry. “I look forward to [washing clothes],” he says over a Zoom call. “I go, ‘Is this dirty enough yet?’” So it makes sense that the Grammy winner developed his very own detergent and fabric...

People

John Mayer Debuts New Product Collection Inspired by His 'Passion' for Laundry Day: 'So Proud'

John Mayer's laundry room is a wonderland! And he'd like yours to be too. On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter announced his second collaboration with eco-friendly fabric care company The Laundress, releasing a capsule collection called Way Out West. The collection, which launches online on Nov. 3, features a laundry detergent ($20) and a fabric spray ($16), both imbued with a fragrance dreamed up by Mayer himself.
