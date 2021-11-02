CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams release seldom-used receiver DeSean Jackson

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES — The Rams released DeSean Jackson on Tuesday, ending the veteran receiver’s Los Angeles homecoming after eight games. Jackson, 34, had requested a trade because of his limited role for a team that is 7-1 heading into Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. But Tuesday's NFL...

