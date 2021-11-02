CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dems Subpoena ExxonMobile, Chevron Execs, Say They Concealed Climate-Related Evidence

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Rep. Carolyn Maloney said that she tried to get the documents from the oil giants voluntarily, but the companies used tactics like "delay and...

Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House Democratic caucus—and […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Federal court temporarily blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses

A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The fifth US circuit court of appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Osha) that such workers be vaccinated by 4 January or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Baltimore Sun

Congressional Democrats applaud Biden administration for terminating federal contract with Emergent BioSolutions

Two congressional Democrats lauded President Joe Biden’s administration for agreeing to end a federal partnership with a Maryland specialty pharmaceutical company contracted to prepare for and respond to public health emergencies. U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, a New York Democrat who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, cast ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WHO 13

Democrats end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects late Friday after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206, prompting prolonged cheers from the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court takes on EPA emissions regulation case, offering fossil fuels hope for relief

The Supreme Court will hear arguments for a suit seeking to limit the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to regulate power plants' greenhouse gas emissions. The decision could result in a significant and lasting scale-back of the agency's ability to impose expansive standards on the sector and insulate states and utilities that rely heavily on coal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

U.S. House panel subpoenas Big Oil in climate deception probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of a U.S. House panel on Tuesday subpoenaed four major oil companies and two lobbying groups for documents related to their actions on global warming as part of a year-long probe into potential climate deception by the energy industry. Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gazette

Democrats subpoena big oil firms in climate 'disinformation campaign' investigation

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney subpoenaed several major oil corporations and industry groups Tuesday, saying they failed to produce documents as part of a committee investigation into the industry's "disinformation campaign" on climate change. The subpoenas follow a contentious Oversight Committee hearing, during which Democrats accused Exxon Mobil, Chevron,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theenergymix.com

Top U.S. Oil Execs Deny Misleading Public About Climate Change

Top executives from oil giants ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, and Shell denied they had engaged in campaigns to mislead the public about climate change, as they testified under oath before the U.S. Congress’s main investigative committee last week. Instead, during the six-hour landmark hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial Times

ExxonMobil and Chevron profits soar on surging oil and gas prices

Profits at US oil supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron soared to multiyear highs in the third quarter, as surging crude and gas prices buoyed their finances amid scrutiny over their clean energy strategies. Chevron on Friday reported net income of $6.1bn, its highest quarterly profit since the first quarter of 2013...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Exxon, Chevron CEOs Excoriated in 7-Hour D.C. Climate Hearing

Investigation comes as Biden struggles to pass climate agenda. The first ever U.S. congressional dressing down of oil bosses for alleged climate-change subterfuge devolved into a fractious spat over environmental racism, electric-car subsidies and fat pay packages. The bosses of. Exxon Mobil Corp. and. Chevron Corp. , along with executives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
