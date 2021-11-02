CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Riley McGree celebrates birthday with the opening goal as Birmingham dominate

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwDz7_0ckatVr100

Riley McGree made it a birthday to remember as his goal paved the way for Birmingham’s 3-0 win against Bristol City at St Andrew’s

The Australia international midfielder, who turned 23 today, scored his second goal in three games make it three wins in a row for Blues for the first time since February 2020.

Blues controlled the game from start to finish and deservedly took the lead in the 14th minute.

Midfielder Gary Gardner wasted a clear chance when he headed across goal from close range from Jordan Graham’s fine cross to the far post.

Seconds later, Blues led when McGree’s left-footed drive from 20 yards took a wicked deflection off the unfortunate Tomas Kalas to completely wrongfoot goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Blues remained on top and Scott Hogan nodded wide from Troy Deeney’s cross.

Nothing had been seen of the Bristol City attack but they threatened on the half hour.

Nahki Wells burst into the box but the ball ran loose and former Aston Villa forward Andreas Weimann sliced horribly wide.

Blues broke again and Jeremie Bela advanced from wing back to cut inside George Tanner before curling a 22-yard effort just wide of the far post.

Lee Bowyer’s side continued their domination into the second half.

Hogan dragged a volley from an acute angle just wide after Deeney’s flick put him in the clear.

Then McGree turned provider when he crossed for Gardner, who headed wide at the far post.

Bristol City produced a rare threat when right back Tanner powered a rising drive narrowly over the bar.

But Blues scored a second goal that their play deserved with a move of remarkable simplicity in the 68th minute.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic kicked long and Deeney won the flick-on to leave Hogan to coolly slot past Bentley.

Gardner made it 3-0 with a powerful header from Graham’s cross with 77 minutes gone after the scorer started the move himself by winning the ball then spraying it wide.

Blues were in total control and Bela floated a free-kick fractionally wide as they toyed with Nigel Pearson’s side.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Emile Smith Rowe told time is on his side

Mikel Arteta has preached patience to Emile Smith Rowe after the Arsenal star was omitted from the latest England squad. Smith Rowe has yet to earn a senior cap but was tipped for a Three Lions call-up having netted four goals in his last seven games. However, Gareth Southgate overlooked...
SOCCER
Sporting News

A-League and Australian transfer news and rumours: Club battle looming for Riley McGree as Socceroo shines for Birmingham City

Sporting News rounds up all the transfer tidbits and rumours surrounding Australia's domestic competition, national team players and more... November 2 - Club battle looming for Riley McGree as Socceroo shines in England. Australian attacker Riley McGree could be about to spark a transfer tug of war with Birmingham City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Bentley
Person
Gary Gardner
Person
Riley Mcgree
Person
Lee Bowyer
Person
Jordan Graham
Person
Matija Sarkic
Person
Scott Hogan
Person
Andreas Weimann
Person
Nigel Pearson
The Independent

Trevoh Chalobah: Chelsea defender signs new four-and-a-half-year deal

Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Premier League leaders Chelsea.The 22-year-old academy graduate, who made his senior debut for the club in the Uefa Super Cup in August, has played 10 times this season and scored a memorable goal against Crystal Palace on his first appearance at Stamford Bridge.On signing his new deal, which runs until the summer of 2026, Chalobah said: “It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.“It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#St Andrew#Wrongfoot
The Independent

Graeme Jones believes Eddie Howe would be a successful appointment for Newcastle

Graeme Jones is confident Eddie Howe is “more than capable” of handling the Newcastle job if the club appoints him as their new manager.Interim boss Jones, who will lead the Magpies into their third game since the departure of head coach Steve Bruce at Brighton on Saturday evening, worked briefly under Howe’s former number two Jason Tindall at Bournemouth before heading for St James’ Park, and saw his legacy at close hand.Newcastle are understood to have reached agreement in principle with the 43-year-old, who spent almost eight years at the Cherries helm, to replace Bruce and asked if he felt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Genk result: Said Benrahma hits brace but Hammers pegged back by late own goal in Europa League

An own goal from Tomas Soucek cost David Moyes victory in his 1,000th match as a manager as West Ham were held to a 2-2 draw by Genk.Said Benrahma had scored twice as West Ham came from behind to lead 2-1 in their Europa League clash in Belgium.But the luckless substitute Soucek inadvertently headed a late cross inside the near post to leave the Hammers with just a point.Nevertheless, Moyes will be satisfied to see his side, who were below par in the first half, still well clear at the top of Group H following three wins and a...
UEFA
USA Today

Tottenham earns chaotic 3-2 in ECL win in Conte's debut

LONDON (AP) — Antonio Conte's first game in charge of Tottenham had five first-half goals, three red cards and a glimpse of the challenge he faces at the London club. Tottenham held on for a 3-2 home win over Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday after nearly giving up a three-goal lead in Conte's debut. The Italian was appointed Spurs’ new manager following Nuno Espirito Santo’s dismissal on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Independent

Scotland defender Grant Hanley ruled out of final two World Cup qualifiers

Grant Hanley has been ruled out of the Scotland squad for the final two World Cup qualifiers.The Norwich defender has a groin problem and Canaries boss Daniel Farke confirmed he would be out for two to three weeks.That will see him miss Scotland’s trip to Moldova on November 12 and the visit of Denmark to Hampden three days later.🗣 DF: Grant is not available and will miss the games for Scotland, out for two to three weeks. Question mark behind Kabak, struggling with glandular fever. Zimmermann is still out, so good to have Gibson back available.#NCFC | #BRENOR pic.twitter.com/SLJMA0dXhB— Norwich...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Walter Smith: Decorated football manager who was dedicated to the game

Widely respected throughout the footballing world, Walter Smith, who has died aged 73, was a working-class Glasgow boy who went on to become one of the most decorated football managers of all time. While never a great player himself, during two spells as manager of Glasgow Rangers he delivered 10 league titles, won six League Cups, five Scottish Cups and led the Light Blues to the 2008 Uefa Cup final. In the interim, he also took charge of the Scottish national team and spent four years in England with Premier League side Everton. His ability to transcend the...
OBITUARIES
AFP

Man Utd lean on Ronaldo to prove Man City's missed opportunity

Manchester United are relying on Cristiano Ronaldo to show Manchester City what they missed out on when they meet at Old Trafford on Saturday with both sides in need of the points. Ronaldo continued to dig United out of holes in the Champions League in midweek with a double in a 2-2 draw at Atalanta as he struck late to salvage points for the third time in four European games. The 36-year-old now has nine goals in 12 games since returning to the club that first made him a household name. Had things gone differently in the final days of August, Ronaldo could have been lining up in City blue for Saturday's game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dean Smith hopes to be given time to turn Aston Villa form around

Dean Smith is confident he can turn around Aston Villa’s fortunes if he is afforded time.Villa slumped to a fifth straight defeat as Adam Armstrong’s early strike was enough for Southampton to earn a 1-0 win at St Mary’s on Friday night.If results go against Smith’s side this weekend they could go into the international break in the Premier League bottom three.The 50-year-old will come under increased pressure after a poor first half led to another loss despite rallying after the interval.Asked if he feels he will be given the time to address the recent results, Smith replied: “I have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

43K+
Followers
100K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy