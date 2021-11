A word of advice for Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen:. Don’t let this happen again next year. Or it could very well be your last Florida-Georgia game. So much for those of us who thought Mullen’s offensive imagination would come up with a game plan to at least keep the game close on Saturday against Georgia’s dominant, dynamic defense. Instead, Mullen’s Gators got a bad case of rope burn in the World’s Largest Outdoor Tug of War Party on the banks of the St. Johns River.

