Every 11 seconds, a ransomware attack occurs. Organizations now face the daunting reality that no longer is the question “if” a ransomware attack will happen; now, it is only a matter of “when” they will get hit. Is there anything you can do when you know the enemy is at the gate? The answer is a resounding “Yes.” The steps your organization takes (or doesn’t) can make a difference in preventing attacks and mitigating damage. What you do now will impact your business continuity as well as the speed of your recovery. Learn the five best practices to help your organization survive a ransomware attack.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO