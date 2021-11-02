CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Like Bray Wyatt, Reaction To His WrestleMania Match

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans were shocked when WWE announced that Bray Wyatt had been released back in July, and since then there’s been a lot of talk about why WWE released the former Universal Champion. Fightful Select reports that over the summer WWE creative had been...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Speculation On What Happened Between Triple H and Vince McMahon With 205 Live

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Tony Nese speculated about the development of 205 Live:. “We would always say that we were in this wrestling purgatory. Even though I was there, when it comes to the company’s decisions, I’m on the outside looking in. This is all speculation, but it seemed like they had an idea for the show. It was Triple H’s idea, it was his baby. He wanted the show to have a yearly tournament, win/loss records, all that stuff. He wanted it to have a different feel. As soon as it was announced that the cruiserweights would be a part of RAW, that was where Vince was like, ‘No, it’s my show now.’ All that other stuff went out the window. We even joked about it. We said, ‘This is RAW lite.’ We got our backs against the wall after all the stars competed . So Vince had control, but after a while, he was like, I’m done playing with this toy. He gave it back to Triple H, who was like, you’re Vince’s boys now. You are tainted to me. This is my speculation, but it feels like Triple H didn’t care about it either. We were in this limbo of the show, it had to be booked, but they were just like, whatever, put whatever on and just move on. No matter how much we would fight, they were just like, have a good match and that’s it.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' next opponent could be...

Since his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 Roman Reigns has totally changed his character by becoming the Tribal Chief as well as the main character of the Main Roster and the whole of WWE. Vince McMahon's company has bet firmly on Roman Reigns as the face of WWE, he has been like this in the past and it seems to be so for a long time to come.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Vince McMahon Not Happy With Charlotte After SmackDown, Flair Asked To Leave The Arena

More details continue to come out regarding the backstage confrontation between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at Friday’s SmackDown. After their Championship Exchange segment, there “were loud words between the two” over Flair disrespecting Lynch by “trying to make her look bad” during the segment. Flair didn’t like the segment originally and went to management to try to convince them that it would make her and her title reign look weak. For more on that, click here.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Bray Wyatt
Person
Randy Orton
wrestlinginc.com

D-Von Dudley Details Why He Doesn’t “Do Business Anymore” With Bully Ray

D-Von Dudley’s in-ring days may be behind him, but the decorated tag team wrestler still contributes to professional wrestling on the daily as a producer. Despite enjoying his current gig as a member of WWE’s backstage personnel, D-Von says it took some time getting used to. “Just for the record,...
WWE
ComicBook

Keith Lee on Vince McMahon's Involvement in His New 'Bearcat' Gimmick

Keith Lee recently returned to WWE TV with a repackaged gimmick, now sporting the nickname "Bearcat" and showing a much more aggressive style in the ring. Lee appeared on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast this week and talked about the new persona, as well as Vince McMahon's direct involvement in its creation.
WWE
411mania.com

Kenny Omega, Bray Wyatt, Others React To WWE Releases From Yesterday

As we reported yesterday, WWE released eighteen wrestlers from its roster, including Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Nia Jax and more. Several wrestlers in WWE, AEW and elsewhere reacted to the news. Kenny Omega wrote in-character on Twitter: “Old rivals, old friends, some I’ve never encountered… I don’t mind padding my...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Jon Moxley Reveals What Vince McMahon Hated About The Shield

Jon Moxley spent years working as Dean Ambrose in WWE, and he immediately made a major impact when he joined the main roster as a member of The Shield. The trio were known for their riot gear that they used to wear, and they also tried to add masks to their look.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mania#Wrestlemania#Combat#Universal Champion
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Reportedly Protected Recently Released WWE Superstar

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars and there were some surprising names on the list. Without a doubt Nia Jax was one of the more shocking names to be released as the had been one of the top stars in the women’s division for years. The Wrestling...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ex WWE Superstar Reveals Warning Vince McMahon Gives When Wrestlers Ask To Leave

Vince McMahon has a way of making current employees paranoid and keeping ex-employees fearful of him. The recent wave of WWE releases during the pandemic has piqued the public’s interest even more in McMahon’s forays into human resources. Former WWE superstar Ahmed Johnson recently spoke about his severance experience on...
WWE
PWMania

Company Announces New WWE Figure For Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is trending on social media today after a new piece of WWE-licensed merchandise for The Fiend was announced. Loyal Subjects has revealed their new Cheebee mini-figures of popular WWE Superstars, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Wyatt as The Fiend.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News – Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, & Bronson Reed To Impact Wrestling?

As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Impact Wrestling had been attempting to bring in several new talents and the plan was to have them debut at Saturday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, which took place at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (Braun...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt mysteriously reappears

As we had the opportunity to say several times during the week, the non-competition clause with WWE of Bray Wyatt will expire tomorrow, with the well-known wrestler, creator of the evil The Fiend, who therefore will be able to start negotiating his future with some large company in the United States or the rest of the world.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE: Did the company cancel plans for Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss?

Many of you may know Kyle A. Scarborough, or maybe not, but he is a tattoo artist who also took care of creating The Fiend mask for Bray Wyatt, obviously doing a masterful job. He recently wanted to let all wrestling fans know that WWE had opted to bring the Firefly Fan House to life at some point, which obviously never happened even with Wyatt's firing.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Doc Gallows Explains How Vince McMahon Pitched The Festus Character To Him

When Doc Gallows was first getting his start in WWE he had to go through a number of gimmick changes which included a run as fake Kane, and he also spent some time working as Festus. The Festus character was interesting to say the least, and during a recent episode...
WWE
ComicBook

Matt Hardy Possibly Teasing Bray Wyatt AEW Signing

We are one day away from Bray Wyatt (now known as Windham) officially being a free agent, as his WWE non-compete clause will finally have run out. There's a lot of anticipation and questions regarding where he'll go next, but Matt Hardy is very much stirring the pot and possibly hinting that he is headed to AEW. Hardy posted a number of photos with Wyatt during their time together in WWE, and he included the caption "#TBT 2018 It's almost time to DELETE the dastardly NO-COMPETE." Now, Hardy could just be happy for his friend and getting people talking online, but it does get you thinking of what Windham could do in Tony Khan's company.
WWE
uticaphoenix.net

Bray Wyatt makes sure we know his WWE non-compete is

On Sat., July 31, WWE released Bray Wyatt. Tomorrow (Thurs., Oct. 28) 90 days will have passed since that surprising news. 90 days is the standard length of a main roster non-compete clause for wrestlers sports entertainers WWE’s “future endeavored”. So on Friday, Wyatt will be free to sign and/or appear with any wrestling company he chooses.
WWE
uticaphoenix.net

The Fiend designer shared two unused concepts for Bray Wyatt,

While the wrestling world waits to hear from Windham, and to see if Alexa Bliss is still a witchy woman with a creepy doll friend when she returns, here’s an interesting look at what might have been for their WWE gimmicks. Kyle Scarborough, the Missouri-based artist who helped bring Bray...
WWE
Wrestling World

Renee Paquette Speaks About Vince McMahon Yelling at Her

Renee Paquette was known as Renee Young in WWE and she recently spoke about Vince McMahon Yelling at her one time. Renee started her career in the WWE as a backstage interviewer. However, she quickly made a name for herself and gained a huge number of fans. WWE eventually started...
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Responds To Someone In WWE Saying He ‘Deserved To Be Released’

A source within WWE said the following about Bray Wyatt’s departure from WWE, according to Ringside News:. “Not being an apologist or a WWE defender, just telling you like it is. If you were running a business, and Windham was on your payroll, you’d release him, too. Between his backstage antics and the way he handled himself when making millions and millions while medically flagged, he really deserved to be released.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy