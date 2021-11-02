It’s Beginning To Sound A Lot Like Christmas.

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWith the “December” PPM ratings period beginning next week, stations are making the move to an all-Christmas format in an effort to affect both the December (Nov. 11-Dec. 8) and the Holiday (Dec. 9-Jan. 5) surveys. Cumulus Media’s WWIZ Youngstown, OH (103.9) started the march to Christmas on Oct....

KYTV

Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas begins this weekend

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Since 1988, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri has hosted An Old Time Christmas festival. The two-month long holiday event includes two new shows, sweet and savory treats, rollercoasters and decorations. Since July, employees have been decorating the park with 6.5 million lights, 1,000 Christmas trees,...
BRANSON, MO
insideradio.com

News Bites: ‘Powerhouse,’ More All-Christmas Flips, ‘Bring Back the Music,’ ‘Joey And Lauren In The Morning.’

News Bites for November 1... ...iHeartMedia hip-hop/R&B “Power 105.1” WWPR-FM New York adds Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch to the lineup for its annual “Powerhouse” concert, Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The artists join the previously announced lineup that includes, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, Saweetie, Capella Grey, SpinKing and Friends.
NEWARK, NJ
insideradio.com

News Bites: Christmas On The Air, WCSX, SoundExchange, Kelly Ford.

News Bites for November 5... Christmas on the air: iHeartMedia classic hits “Kool 108” KQQL Minneapolis just got cooler, entering its annual all-Christmas music season Friday, Nov. 5 at 5pm, as midday personality Lee Valsvik, afternoon host Adam West and morning man Jeff Olsen kicked off the holiday season for the Twin Cities. “After a unique 2020 Holiday Season, we are excited to bring back holiday music to Kool 108,” Valsvik said in a release. “Everyone deserves some holiday cheer and we’re thrilled to celebrate the holidays with the Twin Cities community.” KQQL will be joined by six of the company’s stations for one song to celebrate its all-Christmas launch, while Downtown Minneapolis will change its lights to red and green across buildings, tunnels and bridges. Other iHeartMedia stations going wall-to-wall holiday hits include AC WNIC Detroit (100.3), AC “Mix 99.5” WMAG Greensboro and soft AC “Sunny 99.9” KTSM El Paso.
FORD
NBC Philadelphia

Philly's Christmas Village Will Look More Like Christmas Seasons Past in 2021

Philadelphia's Christmas Village will return for the 14th year in a row to give Center City its annual holiday makeover, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The open-air German Christmas market will open on Thanksgiving and run through Christmas Eve. A preview weekend will be held Nov. 20-21 to give visitors an early look at the more than 110 vendors bringing their unique products to the village this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
insideradio.com

More Than 80 iHeart Stations Just Flipped The Christmas Switch.

The trend of going all-Christmas earlier has picked up during the past few years, most notably among stations owned by iHeartMedia. This year that trend accelerated. The company says more than 80 of its stations across the country made – or will make – the move to all-holiday music at 5pm local time today (Nov. 5). The all-at-once effort ties in with the second annual iHeartRadio Holiday Special, a virtual concert hosted by Mario Lopez airing Nov. 24 at 7pm Eastern across its AC, hot AC and classic hits stations. The virtual show will feature Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé, Train and Pentatonix performing popular holiday classics. It will also stream on the iHeartRadio app, and video stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages. A VR performance will be available in the Horizon Venues app on Meta Quest.
CELL PHONES
insideradio.com

News Bites: ‘Cognac, Cars, & Cigars,’ ‘Toss Our Tops,’ Public Radio Music Day, Radio’s Fresh Eyes.

News Bites for November 3... ...iHeartMedia Memphis will host “Cognac, Cars, & Cigars” on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 5-9pm at the Metal Museum. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit local charity Dorothy Day House, which fights homelessness in the community. Attendees can sample beverages from presenting sponsor Crown Royal and other cognac brands, and a premium cigar from BeLeaf Cigars. Live entertainment will include local PC Band, Carmen Hicks, and DJ Mic Tee.
MUSIC
connect-bridgeport.com

Music on Main is Open, Featuring Live Bands, Music Lessons, Recording Sessions

The Brown family’s vision has unfolded and their business, “Music on Main” has opened its doors. Featuring live weekend music, a recording studio, music lessons and a venue for established and start-up bands, the new business is located at 130 West Main Street. The live music venue opened in early-October,...
MUSIC
Courier-Times

It's beginning to look a lot like Halloween; Main Street talks Pumpkin Walk, future events

New Castle Main Street hosted its first Pumpkin Walk this past Saturday in downtown New Castle. The Halloween event featured carved and decorated pumpkins from the community, along with festive storefronts, costumed characters and seasonal displays that made downtown glow. The Courier-Times spoke with Main Street’s Creative Director, Stephanie Tedder,...
NEW CASTLE, IN
insideuniversal.net

SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration begins November 12

ALL-NEW NOW NIGHTLY! Holiday Reflections: Fireworks and Fountains Finale Each Christmas Celebration night, SeaWorld celebrates the season during Holiday Reflections: Fireworks and Fountains Finale, featuring soaring fountains, dazzling lights, and festive fireworks, choreographed to joyous holiday musical favorites. Experience an amazing SeaWorld Christmas connection that illuminates the night sky. At Park Close on select Christmas Celebration nights.
ORLANDO, FL
insideradio.com

WNSH Flip ‘Specific’ To New York, Sottolano Tells Billboard.

Audacy’s decision to flip “New York’s Country 94.7” WNSH New York to classic hip-hop “94.7 The Block” was “very specific to New York,” Executive VP/Head of Programming Jeff Sottolano tells Billboard. “Our commitment to the format and our optimism about its future is bullish outside of New York,” Sottolano says in an interview with Melinda Newman, the publication’s executive editor, West Coast and Nashville.
MUSIC
insideradio.com

October PPMs, Day 3: Changes On Top In 6 Markets, News/Talk Claims Most No. 1s So Far.

Following a Day 2 of Nielsen's October PPMs that brought a dizzying array of number-one flips and a couple of ties at the top spot, Day 3 hasn't disappointed in the drama department either, with six of these 12 markets showing different stations leading the pack vs. September. While Classic Hits stations took over in three markets, its total crowns still couldn't make a dent in News/Talk and Adult Contemporary's dominance, with stations in these formats claiming the throne in eight and six of the 32 PPM markets reported in Days 1-3, respectively. For News/Talk, that's even with its September total, while AC gained one topper from last time.
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

Nielsen PPM Trends Show Listening Inching Closer To Early-COVID Levels.

Nielsen's analysis of listening trends in its 45 PPM markets since March 2020 shows weekly cume and AQH (average quarter-hour) persons continuing to move closer to where they were at COVID's earliest stages. From September to October, weekly cume increased 1.4% to 123.2 million, the closest radio's reach has been to March 2020's 124.2 million since the pandemic began. That month-to-month gain is the highest since a 3.2% jump from February to March 2021, following this past winter's surge of COVID cases nationally and the initial vaccine rollout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideradio.com

John Allers And Christy Taylor Join Audacy Alternative Programming Team.

Audacy recruits a pair of industry veterans to serve as regional programmers for the company’s alternative stations. John Allers will serve as Regional VP of Alternative, overseeing KVIL Dallas; KNRK Portland, OR; KKDO Sacramento; KBZT San Diego; and KNDD Seattle. Christy Taylor is named Regional Brand Manager of KRBZ Kansas City, KXTE Las Vegas, WQMP Orlando and KNDD Seattle.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

WSRO Boston To Go All-Digital AM On Dec. 1.

Another AM radio station has filed with the FCC to convert to an all-digital broadcast operation. Langer Broadcasting Group will drop the AM analog transmission of jazz WSRO (650) Boston on Dec. 1. The station’s programming will continue to be available in analog on the FM dial via the Framingham-licensed translator at W271CU 102.1.
FCC
insideradio.com

October PPMs, Day 2: Flips In Five Markets, Ties In Two, Make AC The Big Winner.

When the dust settled after takeovers and ties at the top in seven of the 12 markets measured in Day 2 of Nielsen's October PPMs, Adult Contemporary and its offshoots won the day, not to mention the month, so far. ACs took or tied for the lead in Miami and Denver, while Hot AC and Soft AC claimed the throne in Minneapolis and Tampa. News/Talk also benefited from the action, as it regained control in Washington DC, while Adult R&B stations lost their crowns in DC and Miami.
ENTERTAINMENT

