Red Lobster is bringing their Cheddar Bay Biscuits to the frozen food aisle. The company announced that they would be making ready-to-bake versions of the restaurant favorite this week. It's not uncommon to read about people going to pick up just the biscuits from a Red Lobster on social media. But, now they can get things cracking in just 15 minutes at home. Red Lobster already sold a mix that you could assemble and toss in the oven. But, some consumers would obviously prefer to take the frozen ready-to-bake option if it was available. Once they posted the new box art on Instagram, fans flooded in to make their comments about the newest offerings. As more people eat at home over the course of the last year, it only makes sense to ramp up some of these grocery offerings as they make it easier for shoppers to get the biscuits. Also of note is the fact that there are more Walmart locations than Red Lobsters, so this might entice people who don't have the restaurant near them to check out the brand. A pretty shrewd move on the part of the seafood titan. Check out the post down below:

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO