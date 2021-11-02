CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, GA

Groundbreaking of affordable housing complex in Warrenton, Ga

By Mary Calkins
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3i22_0ckaqWYh00

WARRENTON, Ga. (WJBF)– Ground broken in the City of Warrenton Tuesday morning on a new housing project called “Legion Park”

“It’s going to be a 72-unit apartment complex,” executive director of Development Authority of Warren County, OB McCorkle said. “It’ll have a playground, and a clubhouse, a community garden. It’s just going to be a great community for new housing in our area and that’s something that the City of Warrenton really needs.”

Legion Park is part of the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing program, and it’s designed to address rural housing needs.

Hephzibah Lions Club holding 23rd annual golf classic for charity

“Just like in all rural communities, the housing is something that we all struggle with,” McCorkle said.

TBG Residential is developing the $15 million project. It’s financed in part by tax credits through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

“We use tax credits, low income housing tax credits from the Department of Community Affairs. And to do that it allows development in areas that otherwise could not be developed. We could never make this work without the tax credits,” senior vice president of TBG Residential, Brad Smith said.

Legion Park will be home to families and senior citizens whose income is between 40 and 80 percent of the area’s median income.

Erick Montgomery receives top honor from Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation

“Oh, we are really excited about it! The City of Warrenton has been doing this work trying to address the housing issue for several years and so we are excited this is finally coming to fruition,” McCorkle said.

Legion Park is expected to be ready for move in in January 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Plans on the way to help spur significant growth in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Municipal Development Commission plans to acquire property in the heart of Aiken’s downtown district. The seven parcels are in the Laurens St. SW, Richland Avenue, and Newberry Street areas. “It’s a great day for business in Aiken, South Carolina,” Aiken County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO J. David Jameson told […]
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrenton, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Jessye Norman School of the Arts awarded competitive grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Jessye Norman School of the Arts was awarded a competitive grant. “The BOOST Grant is a Building Out Of School Time Grant. It’s federally funded through the American Rescue Plan, but it’s state administered through the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network and the Georgia Department of Education,” the school’s executive director, Gary […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

3K+
Followers
987
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy