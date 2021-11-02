CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Netflix’s Apple Arcade rival launches but iOS support still ‘on the way’

By Ed Hardy
Cult of Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s promised mobile game service launches Wednesday. It’s initially only for Android but the company promises a version for iPhone and iPad is “on the way.”. It will launch with five downloadable games available to everyone with a Netflix subscription. At no extra cost. Netflix wants to be the...

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

