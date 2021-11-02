CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Lloyd Butts

By Molly Lewis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Lloyd Butts, 81, Naples, Fla. passed away comfortably on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in the presence of his loving family. Jack was...

Merlyn Lloyd Bartlett, 82, of Austin, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 5900 JFK Blvd., North Little Rock, AR 72116. Inurnment and Celebration of Life service for Minnesota will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 605 West State Street, Kiester, MN 56501. Cards and memorials in memory of Merlyn may be sent to the following address if you are not able to attend either service: Dawn Moore, 75 Curry Lane, Austin, AR 72007. Arrangements by Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home, 501-843-5816. For full obituary and to sign our online guestbook for the Bartlett family visit www.moorescabotfuneralhome.com.
AUSTIN, AR
inkfreenews.com

TVMS Student Killed In Hit-And-Run North Of Akron

AKRON — A man was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 6, after he allegedly hit and killed a Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student with his vehicle and injured her brother. The accident occurred Friday night, Nov. 5. Brelynna “Bre” Felix, 12, of Akron, was killed after being hit near SR 19...
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Church Hosts Concert Sunday

WARSAW – The public is invited to attend the Musical Extravaganza at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Warsaw. The show will feature the Kosciusko Extension Chorus. The event is free, however, there will be a freewill offering at the doors, which will...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Merchants Gear Up For Christmas Bucks

WARSAW — Given the current disruptions in merchandise supply chains, it is more important than ever to shop early for Christmas — and The Papers Inc. in stepping in just in time to help ease that burden. This year’s Christmas Bucks promotion will run from Wednesday, Nov. 3, through Wednesday,...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:36 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, North Syracuse Webster Road, north of East CR 900N, Syracuse. Driver: Jacob T. Reiff, 27, North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. Reiff was traveling north on North Syracuse Webster Road when a deer entered the roadway. His vehicle left the roadway and entered a yard. Reiff complained of right rib, head, and back pain. Damage up to $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimmerman Bros#Funeral Home
inkfreenews.com

Syracuse Knights Of Columbus Collect 168 Coats

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids program distributed 168 coats to various organizations in the Wawasee area. The goal of the program is to provide warmth for children in need during cold winter months and to ensure no child in the Wawasee area goes without a coat during the winter season. Through the dedication and hard work of the Syracuse Knights of Columbus the 168 coats collected were recently distributed to various organizations.
SYRACUSE, IN

