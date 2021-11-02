CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Lyft turns in 2nd consecutive EBITDA-profitable quarter

By Jack Daleo
freightwaves.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRide-hailing platform Lyft announced its earnings for Q3 2021 after the bell on Tuesday, reporting a 73% increase in year-over-year revenue and a 13% gain on last quarter’s revenue, while recording a profitable adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for a second consecutive quarter. Q2 and Q3 2021 are...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Square quarterly profit jumps on bitcoin boost

(Reuters) – Square Inc reported a nearly 60% rise in third-quarter gross profit on Thursday, fueled by a jump in bitcoin transactions on its peer-to-peer payment service Cash App. The payments firm, which is acquiring buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay Ltd for $29 billion, posted gross profit of $1.13...
MARKETS
editorials24.com

Uber posts operating profit but forecast lags Lyft, analyst targets By Reuters

(Reuters) -Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday reported its first profitable quarter on an adjusted basis since it launched more than a decade ago with its two most important segments, ride-hailing and restaurant delivery, both turning the corner. Company executives soothed concerns about getting drivers back on the road as the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Zimmer
Person
Logan Green
freightwaves.com

Slowing bitcoin revenue drags down Square earnings

As third-quarter earnings results have poured in for major online retailers, investors have been left in a state of confusion. Amazon, Wayfair and Shopify all posted results that were below investors’ expectations. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wayfair (NYSE: W) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) represent only one side of the equation, though. Fintech...
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

Airbnb Profits Surge 280% in Third Quarter

Profits for the quarter rose 280% year over year and the company saw its highest revenue and net income ever. Airbnb said it expects vaccination progress and the recovery of international travel to lead growth in the fourth quarter and new year. Airbnb reported strong third-quarter profit growth and a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Inside Indiana Business

Quarterly Profit Narrows for Kimball Electronics

JASPER - Jasper-based Kimball Electronics Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is reporting fiscal first quarter net income of $2.6 million, down from $16.8 million during the same period a year ago. Chief Executive Officer Donald Charron says the company continues to deal with global supply chain challenges. Kimball also saw a 12%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Deutsche Post DHL posts sizzling Q3 results, raises 2021, 2023 outlooks

German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL posted very strong third-quarter results on Thursday, with revenue up 23.5% to $23.1 billion, operating profit up 28.6% to nearly $2.1 billion and operating margins increasing to 8.8% from 8.5%. The company also raised its 2021 guidance for earnings before interest and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebitda#Federal Trade Commission
freightwaves.com

Uber posts first-ever adjusted profit as drivers return

It’s official –– Uber has turned in a profitable quarter for the first time since becoming a publicly traded company in 2019. The company’s Q3 earnings release revealed an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) profit of $8 million, a narrow margin but enough to get Uber over the hump and into the realm of profitability.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Amazon
freightwaves.com

Increased flying for Amazon Air helps ATSG to record Q3 revenue

Air Transport Services Group, a diversified air cargo provider, racked up another win in the third quarter of 2021 with record revenues and pre-tax earnings of $81.2 million compared to $5.6 million a year ago. Credit the strong e-commerce demand and an industry shortage of cargo capacity. The Wilmington, Ohio-based...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Yellow turns a profit, restructuring moves forward

Strong fundamentals in the less-than-truckload market, marked by considerably higher yields, combined with a companywide restructuring drove a net profit at Yellow Corp. during the third quarter. Yellow (NASDAQ: YELL) reported earnings per share of 16 cents compared to a net loss of 4 cents per share a year ago....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Financial World

San Francisco’s Lyft shares snowball 8% as company crafts path to profitability

On Wednesday, shares’ prices of Lyft Inc., the San Francisco, California-headquartered smaller rival of ride-hailing pioneer Uber Technologies, climbed more than 8.0 per cent as the company had reported third-quarter profits on an adjusted basis, mostly driven by a drastic cost trimming approach alongside a return of drivers and riders following an ease in delta cases across N.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
investing.com

Lyft Soars Coming Out of Pandemic Woes to Target Higher Profit

Investing.com – Lyft stock (NASDAQ:LYFT) jumped 8% Wednesday as the ride-hailing company finally stepped aside pandemic woes to report higher adjusted profit during the September quarter and said the same would be higher in the current quarter. At one time, the stock was up 15%, the most in about a...
TRAFFIC
Inside Indiana Business

Quarterly Profit Drops for Zimmer Biomet

WARSAW - Warsaw-based Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is reporting third quarter net income of $146 million, down from $243 million during the same period last year. Chief Executive Officer Bryan Hanson says despite the drop, the medical device manufacturer continues to see progress. Zimmer Biomet is reporting net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Fleetcor beats Q3 expectations again with 29% YOY revenue growth

Global commercial fuel card and business payments company Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) on Wednesday reported total revenue for the third quarter grew 29% year-over-year to nearly $756 million. Net income increased to $234 million for the quarter, a 24% year-over-year rise. After record retention and sales in the second...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Pizza Marketplace

Papa John's marks 9 consecutive quarters of global growth

Papa John's total company revenues increased 8.4%, to $512.8 million, in Q3, and comparable sales were up 6.9% in North American and 8.3% internationally, according to a press release. The company maintained its eighth straight quarter of comp sales outperformance in the pizza industry, marking nine consecutive quarters of global...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy