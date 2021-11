Atlanta United travels to TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon for the final match of the regular season against FC Cincinnati. While the 5-Stripes have not mathematically clinched a spot in the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, it would take extraordinary things for them to fall out of a playoff spot. A victory or a draw will secure the playoff spot. Even a loss by a small margin would keep Atlanta in the playoffs. The 5-Stripes do have a chance to move up the table into the top-4 and secure a home playoff berth with a victory and a NYCFC loss to Philadelphia. So some scoreboard watching will be required on Decision Day. But first, let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot against FC Cincinnati.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO