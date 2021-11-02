CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Moore felt shame when parenthood came easy for husband

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMandy Moore remembers watching her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, “effortlessly step into” fatherhood after their son, Gus, was born in February. “Everything he did seemed easy. He could get Gus to go to sleep like that, to laugh like that, whereas I felt clumsy and awkward,” Moore told Parents. “I felt a...

www.today.com

@M.Roux
4d ago

☝I SURE LIKE🎬 MANDY MOORE..I love her "CLEAN" movies..I haven't heard anything about her in a few years ..

Parents Magazine

Mandy Moore on Living in 'Technicolor' as a New Mother: 'I Had No Idea That This Degree of Love Existed'

Mandy Moore has played a mom on NBC's This Is Us for almost six years now, but it wasn't until her own son, August (Gus for short), was born in February that she completely understood her character. Before, Moore drew on experiences with her own mom and other maternal figures in her world to bring Rebecca Pearson to life, and was Emmy-nominated for her work. Last season, when she and her television husband, Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia, were filmed changing diapers and swaddling babies like pros, Moore admits she had no idea what she was doing—despite being nine months pregnant at the time. After Gus, she learned not only baby-care basics but also that she had access to a whole new range of deep feelings. The experience was profound, and it almost made her wish for a do-over. "It's like, 'Oh, can we go back?'" Moore says. "'Can we rewind to 2015 so I can redo this entire series?'"
toofab.com

Amanda Knox Reveals Why She Kept Daughter's Birth A 'Secret'

Knox, who welcomed the baby months ago, also shared the only photo of her child she would be posting. Amanda Knox revealed she and her husband Christopher Robinson have welcomed their first child together. On Friday's episode of their podcast "Labyrinths," the couple shared the happy news of the arrival...
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shares Sad Health Update On Gideon & Evelyn

Thursday, October 28 is Joy-Anna Forsyth‘s birthday, but she may not get a chance to celebrate today. The former Counting On star is celebrating her 24th birthday. Instead of sharing her exciting birthday plans with fans, she posted a health update about her two kids. For those who don’t know, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin have a son, Gideon, 3, and a daughter, Evelyn, 1. The couple sadly lost a baby halfway through Joy-Anna’s second pregnancy, so Evelyn is their rainbow baby.
DoYouRemember?

Lindsay Greenbush Met The Love Of Her Life On Set Of ‘Little House’

Lindsay Greenbush, known for playing the role of Carrie Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, actually met her second husband when she was on the set of the show. According to Outsider.com, Lindsay met Danny Sanchez on the set of the show and he wasn’t even an actor or an extra – he was just a 14-year-old boy that liked to spend time on the set with his friends.
People

Whitney Port Tearfully Reveals She's 7 Weeks Pregnant with 'Likely Another Unhealthy Pregnancy'

Whitney Port shared some bittersweet family news this week. On Wednesday, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, announced in a video on her YouTube channel that she is pregnant, expecting another child with husband Tim Rosenman. In the clip, a recent doctor's visit has the couple "scared" for the health of their baby on the way after they previously suffered the loss of three different pregnancies.
People

Dylan Dreyer Is 'Worried' About Returning to Work as Mom of 3: 'I'm Kind of Terrified About It'

Dylan Dreyer admits she's having feelings about going back to work full-time as a new mom of three. The Today co-host and husband Brian Fichera share three sons: Calvin Bradley, 4½, Oliver George, 21 months, and baby Russell James, who was born Sept. 29. While promoting her new Misty the Cloud children's book, Dreyer told MSNBC's "Know Your Value" that she is "worried" about going back to work after maternity leave.
WNEM

I Wish Someone Told Me: Mandy Moore

Despite being terrified driving away from the hospital with a newborn, Mandy Moore has certainly has found her stride. The actress and singer/songwriter opens up about the many ways baby Gus has changed her life, schedule and identity since giving birth in February 2021. See more of their mother-son sweetness on the cover of Parents Magazine.
Best Life

Katie Couric Felt "A Little Naughty" About Dating a Man 17 Years Younger

Katie Couric is revealing some of her deepest feelings in her new book, Going There, available Oct. 26—and she's not sugar-coating her experiences. In the buzzed-about tell-all, she opens up about her "dangerous" eating disorder, explains the real reason why she left the Today show, and characterizes the anchor she replaced in terms that "stunned" Deborah Norville. In a media blitz aimed at promoting the book, Couric is revealing even more eyebrow-raising details, including juicy morsels about her love life. Read on to find out what she said in a recent interview about her relationship with a much younger man.
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Soap Couple Split

Terrell Tilford (ex-David, GUIDING LIGHT et al) announced on social media that he and his wife, Victoria Platt (ex-Vicky, GL et al) are divorcing after 20 years of marriage. Part of the actor’s post included, “Vic, I love you and always will… Thank you for our marriage and now our friendship…” Tilford and Platt first met in 1998 on GUIDING LIGHT and married on September 29, 2001. The couple welcomed a daughter, Marley, in 2014.
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shades Parents With Snarky Response

Former Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth isn’t holding back! The Duggar daughter is seemingly throwing shade at her parents in response to a fan’s question. While she typically stays neutral and doesn’t publicly say anything negative about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, that’s not the case this time. So, what did Joy-Anna say, and why was it directed toward her parents?
Watauga Democrat

Mandy Moore: Motherhood has been challenging

Mandy Moore has revealed how motherhood has changed her outlook on life.
