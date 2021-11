Call of Duty players' struggles with the file sizes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and the ever-evolving Call of Duty: Warzone have been well-documented over the past couple of years. Having one or multiple of these Call of Duty games on a system can take up a significant amount of space which makes redownloading anything as well as storage management a hassle. Call of Duty: Vanguard is looking to ease some of those frustrations with an install size that Activision says will be "significantly below" the sizes we've seen from past Call of Duty games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO