Ben Simmons refusing 76ers mental health assistance

The Philadelphia 76ers are increasingly frustrated with Ben Simmons’ refusal to accept organizational assistance to address his mental readiness to play, sources told ESPN. While Simmons has been working with team doctors to treat a back ailment, he has been unwilling to meet with team doctors to discuss his mental readiness, sources said. Instead, sources said, Simmons has worked with mental health professionals via the National Basketball Players Association since the summer. So far Simmons has yet to provide details of those meetings to the team, sources said.

Source: Ramona Shelburne, Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/DAL; MIL/DET; Ben Simmons WATFO, Cade concern? Join me and @Danny Leroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 11:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

On today’s episode of The Bell Ringer, I welcome @Nick_Friar on with me to debate whether Ben Simmons ever plays another game here in Philly while also talking Tyrese Maxey and the new additions #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/02/bel… via @SixersWire #NBA – 9:07 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: Sounds like Ben Simmons’ apparent recent progress isn’t getting him closer to playing for the #Sixers: https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH #76ers pic.twitter.com/9jlb48hXP6 – 7:06 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Danny Green is out tomorrow against the Bulls due to left hamstring tightness

Tobias Harris is out due to the health and safety protocols

Ben Simmons remains out due to personal reasons

Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report #Sixers – 5:41 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: 76ers frustrated by Ben Simmons not keeping them abreast of mental-health progress nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/02/rep… – 5:40 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are listed as out for Sixers-Bulls on Wednesday night. – 5:35 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Important note in the latest Ben Simmons update:

While Simmons has reportedly rejected to work with “team doctors,” he has been working with mental health professionals through the NBPA. The original report was a bit misleading as it seemed like he was refusing help entirely. – 5:32 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Is it realistic to think Ben Simmons could play as soon as during the #Sixers’ 6-game road trip that begins Nov. 13th, since he hasn’t scrimmaged yet? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/GXS9yJzAey – 4:00 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: When is it realistic to think Ben Simmons could play in his first game of the 2021-22 season for the #Sixers? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/nCmdnMV9cQ – 12:25 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: What happens in a week or two if the #Sixers believe the Ben Simmons timeline isn’t moving forward like it should? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/bVETb7QXg6 – 9:35 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Is it realistic to think Ben Simmons could play as soon as the #Sixers’ 6-game road trip that begins Nov. 13th? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/9igi7B2uHI – 6:50 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: What happens in a week or two if the #Sixers think the Ben Simmons timeline isn’t moving along fast enough? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/B8J2H9DJAR – 11:30 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: When is it realistic to expect Ben Simmons to be ready to play in a game for the #Sixers? https://t.co/RV9ibhYmyY #76ers pic.twitter.com/Dy4yXItnVk – 9:15 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

To recap the Sixers’ day: Joel Embiid sits out, Tobias Harris in health and safety protocols, Danny Green hurt hamstring, still no Ben Simmons, fans chanting “We want Lillard!” all night, all sorts of weirdness.

They beat the full-strength Blazers by 10. Remarkable performance. – 9:13 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Just like everyone predicted: the Sixers – without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons – are up 34-27 on Portland early in the second quarter. – 7:39 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Sixers now say Tobias Harris is out due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Furkan Korkmaz is starting in his place. Philly is already without Joel Embiid, who is resting tonight, in addition to Ben Simmons. – 6:31 PM

On a regular basis at the team’s Camden, New Jersey practice facility, Simmons has engaged with teammates and members of the coaching staff in one-on-one scenarios but has not advanced to rejoin full team activities and it’s unclear when or if he will. The Sixers remain eager to help Simmons address his mental readiness so he can return to the team. There’s uncertainty whether he’s progressing with that same objective, sources said. -via ESPN / November 2, 2021

Darren Wolfson: (Wolves GM) Sachin Gupta has not even reached out to Philadelphia about Ben Simmons for a couple of weeks. Yes, about three and a half, four weeks ago he did plant the seed with the Philadelphia front office that, ‘Yeah, I’m interested in Ben Simmons,’ but I’m now told he hasn’t had any dialogue about Ben Simmons with Philadelphia for a couple weeks. -via Spotify / November 2, 2021

Australian NBA star Ben Simmons has put his lavish mansion in New Jersey on the market. The contemporary five-bedroom property, which is located in the upscale township of Moorestown, currently has an asking price of AUD $6,676,248 (USD $4,999,999), according to Zillow. -via Daily Mail / October 26, 2021