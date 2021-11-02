CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Simmons refusing 76ers mental health assistance

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are increasingly frustrated with Ben Simmons’ refusal to accept organizational assistance to address his mental readiness to play, sources told ESPN. While Simmons has been working with team doctors to treat a back ailment, he has been unwilling to meet with team doctors to discuss his mental readiness, sources said. Instead, sources said, Simmons has worked with mental health professionals via the National Basketball Players Association since the summer. So far Simmons has yet to provide details of those meetings to the team, sources said.

Source: Ramona Shelburne, Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/DAL; MIL/DET; Ben Simmons WATFO, Cade concern? Join me and @Danny Leroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 11:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

On today’s episode of The Bell Ringer, I welcome @Nick_Friar on with me to debate whether Ben Simmons ever plays another game here in Philly while also talking Tyrese Maxey and the new additions #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/02/bel… via @SixersWire #NBA – 9:07 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: Sounds like Ben Simmons’ apparent recent progress isn’t getting him closer to playing for the #Sixers: https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH #76ers pic.twitter.com/9jlb48hXP6 – 7:06 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Danny Green is out tomorrow against the Bulls due to left hamstring tightness

Tobias Harris is out due to the health and safety protocols

Ben Simmons remains out due to personal reasons

Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report #Sixers – 5:41 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: 76ers frustrated by Ben Simmons not keeping them abreast of mental-health progress nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/02/rep… – 5:40 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are listed as out for Sixers-Bulls on Wednesday night. – 5:35 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Important note in the latest Ben Simmons update:

While Simmons has reportedly rejected to work with “team doctors,” he has been working with mental health professionals through the NBPA. The original report was a bit misleading as it seemed like he was refusing help entirely. – 5:32 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Is it realistic to think Ben Simmons could play as soon as during the #Sixers’ 6-game road trip that begins Nov. 13th, since he hasn’t scrimmaged yet? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/GXS9yJzAey – 4:00 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: When is it realistic to think Ben Simmons could play in his first game of the 2021-22 season for the #Sixers? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/nCmdnMV9cQ – 12:25 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: What happens in a week or two if the #Sixers believe the Ben Simmons timeline isn’t moving forward like it should? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/bVETb7QXg6 – 9:35 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Is it realistic to think Ben Simmons could play as soon as the #Sixers’ 6-game road trip that begins Nov. 13th? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/9igi7B2uHI – 6:50 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: What happens in a week or two if the #Sixers think the Ben Simmons timeline isn’t moving along fast enough? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/B8J2H9DJAR – 11:30 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: When is it realistic to expect Ben Simmons to be ready to play in a game for the #Sixers? https://t.co/RV9ibhYmyY #76ers pic.twitter.com/Dy4yXItnVk – 9:15 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

To recap the Sixers’ day: Joel Embiid sits out, Tobias Harris in health and safety protocols, Danny Green hurt hamstring, still no Ben Simmons, fans chanting “We want Lillard!” all night, all sorts of weirdness.

They beat the full-strength Blazers by 10. Remarkable performance. – 9:13 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Just like everyone predicted: the Sixers – without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons – are up 34-27 on Portland early in the second quarter. – 7:39 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Sixers now say Tobias Harris is out due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Furkan Korkmaz is starting in his place. Philly is already without Joel Embiid, who is resting tonight, in addition to Ben Simmons. – 6:31 PM

On a regular basis at the team’s Camden, New Jersey practice facility, Simmons has engaged with teammates and members of the coaching staff in one-on-one scenarios but has not advanced to rejoin full team activities and it’s unclear when or if he will. The Sixers remain eager to help Simmons address his mental readiness so he can return to the team. There’s uncertainty whether he’s progressing with that same objective, sources said. -via ESPN / November 2, 2021

Darren Wolfson: (Wolves GM) Sachin Gupta has not even reached out to Philadelphia about Ben Simmons for a couple of weeks. Yes, about three and a half, four weeks ago he did plant the seed with the Philadelphia front office that, ‘Yeah, I’m interested in Ben Simmons,’ but I’m now told he hasn’t had any dialogue about Ben Simmons with Philadelphia for a couple weeks. -via Spotify / November 2, 2021

Australian NBA star Ben Simmons has put his lavish mansion in New Jersey on the market. The contemporary five-bedroom property, which is located in the upscale township of Moorestown, currently has an asking price of AUD $6,676,248 (USD $4,999,999), according to Zillow. -via Daily Mail / October 26, 2021

ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
The Big Lead

Ben Simmons Returning to the 76ers Is Quite Funny

Ben Simmons is back, baby! Where has he been for the first few weeks of Philadelphia 76ers training camp? Uh, don't worry about it! Just know that he's back and you found out around the same time the Sixers did. So Ben Simmons is back and the communication has obviously...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

NBPA head defends 76ers' Ben Simmons, rips Daryl Morey

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts is defending Ben Simmons against accusations that he might be claiming psychological issues as an excuse to avoid playing, writes Liz Roscher of Yahoo Sports. Simmons told his Sixers teammates and coach Doc Rivers on Friday that’s he’s not mentally ready to start playing for the team again. That prompted skeptics to question Simmons’ motives since he claimed a medical issue with back tightness earlier this week.
NBA
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Has Had It With This Nonsense

Ben Simmons doesn't want to be with the Philadelphia 76ers and refuses to do anything more than the absolute bare minimum or pretend to care about making things work with the only NBA team he's ever know. People can project deeper meaning onto the situation through the lens of player empowerment or any other high-minded idea but the truth of the matter remains quite simple. Doc Rivers' job is to figure out a way to get his team over the hump and into the NBA Finals during Joel Embiid's prime. Realistic hope of Simmons serving an on-court purpose has apparently all but evaporated and though his the defensive stalwart's trade value is diminishing in real time, there are still some teams who will offer meaningful pieces in the hope greener pastures yield sunnier days.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: They should have taken this Ben Simmons trade offer

Despite everything that has transpired over the past few months, the Philadelphia 76ers still believe they can mend their damaged relationship with Ben Simmons. For context, Simmons has been disgruntled since Philadelphia’s early exit from the postseason in 2021 and requested a trade soon after. It was a headline that dominated the offseason, but it has been all for nothing at this point as the 76ers have hung onto him. Daryl Morey, Philly’s president of basketball operations, has made it clear that the team is willing to let this thing play out and that they are in no rush to trade the three-time All-Star despite his wishes. Given one of the rumored offers that had been on the table previously, that approach might have been a mistake.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Major Obstacle In Warriors Trade For Ben Simmons — Revealed

Throughout the offseason, there were a lot of NBA trade rumors swirling around the Golden State Warriors about potential deals they could make. Golden State was armed with plenty of assets and was in a position to make a splash trade. Any big-name player that was mentioned in NBA trade...
NBA
New York Post

Ben Simmons takes ‘first step’ to rebuilding 76ers relationships

Ben Simmons’ teammates with the 76ers publicly supported the All-Star point guard after he told them in a team meeting before Friday’s game against the Nets that he’s “not mentally ready to play.”. Simmons, who requested a trade over the summer, was kicked out of practice and suspended for the...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors Rumors: Wiseman, Kuminga Not Available to 76ers in Ben Simmons Trade Talks

If the Golden State Warriors pursue a trade for Ben Simmons, they reportedly won't include their top two draft picks from the past two years. Appearing on the HoopsHype Podcast, Anthony Slater of The Athletic said it's hard to "see a fit with the Warriors" for Simmons because team governor Joe Lacob "values [Jonathan] Kuminga and [James] Wiseman and their futures more than other teams do right now."
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It certainly feels possible that we’ve seen Ben Simmons‘ final game with the Philadelphia 76ers. While one can argue that he’d help his trade value by playing and trying to put his awful playoff performance behind him, so far he has told the team that he’s not mentally ready to play. Perhaps that changes in the coming days, though in an ideal world it seems like both sides would opt for a divorce.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Ben Simmons Trade: Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Potential Plans and Date

Safe to say, the Ben Simmons trade saga has been one of the most speculated and rumoured topics throughout the NBA 2021-22 off-season. Not only that the potential trade situation led Philadelphia 76ers and Simmons to stoop down to a level which featured fans to know the true feeling from both parties. Wherein on one hand, where the Australian player was reported to leave his home in Philadelphia. On the other, Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers lashed onto the culprit for missing team practice.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: 76ers stop fining Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has so far gotten his wish not to play for the 76ers despite being under contract four more years. However, he got heavily fined while holding out. Since reporting and claiming and restating he’s mentally unready (and dealing with a back injury)…. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:. The Sixers...
NBA
therealdeal.com

Philadelphia 76ers’ fallen star Ben Simmons lists NJ mansion for $5M

NBA star Ben Simmons isn’t playing for the Philadelphia 76ers these days. He might not be living near the team much longer, either. The player listed his mansion in Moorestown, New Jersey, for almost $5 million, according to Mansion Global. He reportedly purchased the 10,477-square-foot home for $2.3 million two years ago.
NBA
