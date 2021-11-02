CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden confident Manchin will back his spending bill

swiowanewssource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaying "Joe will be there," President Joe Biden expressed optimism from an overseas summit that...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House Democratic caucus—and […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
POLITICO

Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Representatives React After Infrastructure Bill Passes House

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — After months of legislative gridlock, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late on Friday night, with six Democrats voting against and 13 Republicans voting for the proposed bill, according to CBS News. “The United States House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create millions of jobs, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and put us on a path to win the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday night forged ahead with votes on President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill, as well as a procedural vote on his sweeping social spending package — although it was unclear if there would be enough support to pass either. The decision capped a day of turmoil over […] The post U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#Ap Archive
The Independent

Judgement day for Biden’s agenda as Democrats plan to vote on Build Back Better and infrastructure

House Democrats plan to vote on both their social spending bill and a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday in a crucial test for President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned the vote for as early as Thursday, but unresolved issues between progressive Democrats and moderates in the House over drug pricing and immigration meant negotiations were happening during floor votes last night and the House adjourned late in the evening without a final deal.“I don’t know how far along things are but my hope is that it will be passed this weekend,” Rep Ilhan Omar of Minnesota,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
AFP

US House to vote Friday on giant twin bills at center of Biden agenda

Democratic leaders announced the US House would vote Friday on President Joe Biden's $3 trillion blueprint to transform transport networks and expand the welfare safety net. House Democratic leaders had been hoping for a procedural vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan and to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Thursday but outstanding differences among lawmakers on the details forced a delay. "This Build Back Better agenda, along with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, as we have said, is transformational, and it's historic, and it's important to get this done," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "And so the president is going to continue to work with members in Congress to make that happen."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Caller ID blocked, I thought she was Manchin’: How Meghan Markle lobbied Congress for paid family leave

The reintroduction of paid family leave into the Democrat’s social welfare bill came amid a struggle between senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and the progressive left – as well as the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The British royal, according to accounts from at least two Republican senators on Wednesday, phoned to advocate for paid family leave among both parties in Congress as Democrats said that paid leave would in fact be put to the House Rules Committee for consideration. Democrat senator Kirsten Gilibrand told Politico she provided the Duchess with the phone numbers of her Republican colleagues...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KSNT News

Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of advancing President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage. The House scrapped votes late Thursday but will be back at it early […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy