Eric Bledsoe has been struggling tremendously with his shooting, but Clippers leader Paul George doesn't mind it at all. "I don't think people are understanding how tough it is for someone to come into a new system," Paul George said. "We all love having Bled out there on the floor with us, he brings so much. I don't care about his shooting. I don't care if he's struggling. He does stuff that box scores don't show. He just plays hard. He does all the right things. It's a long season, he's going to find his way and get his shots."

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO