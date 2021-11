Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Designated Survivor and House alum Kal Penn discusses his relationship with his fiance Josh in his new memoir, You Can't Be Serious. "I've always been very public with everybody I've personally interacted with. Whether it's somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we're talking to friends," Penn told People.com about his decision to talk about the people closest to him in his book.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO