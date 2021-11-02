11 Personnel E122: Mark Stoops, The Kingslayer

The first Saturday of November at Kroger Field featured one of the wildest games in the stadium’s history. Unfortunately, Kentucky left with the loss. The Wildcats’ offense was stupendous, but it still wasn’t enough to win, falling 45-42 to Tennessee. The Kentucky offense discussed the difficult dichotomy of playing well in a loss, while the defense attempted to pick up the pieces after letting the Vols fill up the scoreboard. Hear from Mark Stoops, the coordinators and four players following the loss, UK’s third straight defeat.
