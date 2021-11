Ben Simmons informed the Philadelphia 76ers last week that he is not mentally ready to play in games, and as a result he is no longer being fined by the team. The Sixers had been fining Simmons during his holdout from training camp and the preseason. However, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Monday that the situation changed when the star point guard told the team he is dealing with a mental health issue. There is a provision in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement that states teams cannot withhold a player’s salary if the player is unable to practice or play due to his mental health.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO