Alternative rockers Set It Off have unleashed their new single titled “Skeleton,” which you can check out below in official music video form. Regarding the new tune, a presser states, “With a metaphor of stripping one’s flesh to unveil unyielding bone, “Skeleton” centers on liberating your core self from your negative, internalized facades and influences. Set It Off sings of unapologetically embracing yourself in an effort to breathe new life within. “Skeleton” is the lead single of their upcoming album Elsewhere, which promises to divulge further vulnerability and open varied moods and worlds for listeners.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO