Vacheron Constantin’s Traditionelle Complete Calendar Watch Is Back With a White Gold Case

By Demetrius Simms
 4 days ago
Back in 2018, Vacheron Constantin introduced its Traditionnelle Complete Calendar watch in platinum, the first complete calendar in its history-minded Traditionelle collection, which it later followed in pink gold. Now, a new classically inspired model joins the sophisticated series.

On Tuesday, the Swiss watchmaker released an 18 karat white gold version with a velvet-finish slate gray dial. Ref. 4010T/000G-B740 features a 41 mm stepped round case and lugs, and its dial is clear and legible. Dauphine-style hands sweep across the railway minute track, while a hand tipped with a crescent moon indicates the date. The day and month displays show indicators in the same shade of gray as the dial. But the dial’s piece de resistance is its precision moon phase indicator, which requires only one adjustment every 122 years.

The new Traditionelle Complete Calendar is powered by the calibre 2460 QCL movement. According to Vacheron Constantin, the 308-component system is an evolved version of its calibre 2450, the brand’s first self-winding movement. The function is equipped with a stop-seconds mechanism, beats at a rate of 28,000 vibrations per hour and offers up to 40 hours of power reserve.

Through the model’s transparent sapphire caseback, collectors will spot a striking 22-karat gold oscillating weight that features watchmaker’s cross emblem. You’ll also see the movement’s circular-grained baseplate and chamfered bridges embellished with a Côtes de Genève motif. The timepiece has a water resistance of up to 30 meters and is fitted with a black leather alligator strap lined with calfskin. Like the case, the strap’s pin buckle is made from white gold.

Vacheron Constantin’s Traditionelle series was made to resemble watches made by the cabinotiers, the elite Geneva watchmakers who plied their trade during the Age of Enlightenment. Like the timepieces of that era, all three releases were designed to look pure as possible.

The 18-karat white gold Traditionelle Complete Calendar is now available for $41,300. Visit the Vacheron Constantin website to find a boutique.

IN THIS ARTICLE
