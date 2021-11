The presidents of Russia and Belarus signed an array of measures Thursday to deepen the integration of the two countries but stop short of a full merger.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved the integration measures during a meeting in Minsk of the bilateral Supreme State Council for the union state; Putin participated by video link from Russia-annexed Crimea.The measures approved at the council meeting were worked out by the two longtime leaders in September and call for the creation of a single gas market and common financial markets. Russia and Belarus agreed in 1999 to...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO