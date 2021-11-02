CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools Across The Country Are Considering Making Snow Days A Thing Of The Past

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs schools across the country find themselves increasingly more familiar and comfortable with the ins and outs of virtual learning, some school districts are considering making snow days a thing of the past. Under new plans being proposed at a number of different districts, students would be required to log on...

www.romper.com

WRGB

More factors play a role in deciding school snow days

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — With school bus driver shortages impacting most districts, there will be even more that goes into deciding if students get a day away from class this winter. District officials for the Brunswick Central Schools there will be more to consider when planning for snow day...
BRUNSWICK, NY
buffalobulletin.com

No more snow days?

The days of Johnson County students building snowmen with their friends or drinking hot chocolate on the couch during a snow day may soon be coming to an end. That’s because Johnson County School District No. 1 administrators are working on a plan that could have those students learning virtually instead of missing a day or two of school due to winter weather.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Itemlive.com

Lynn schools prepare for snow days, new Pickering

LYNN — With this week’s two-day wind-driven nor’easter causing significant damage on the North Shore, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrick Tutwiler said the district has turned its attention toward planning The post Lynn schools prepare for snow days, new Pickering appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Sheridan Press

School districts examine end of ‘snow days’

BUFFALO — The days of Johnson County students building snowmen with their friends or drinking hot chocolate on the couch during a snow day may soon be coming to an end. That’s because Johnson County School District No. 1 administrators are working on a plan that could have those students learning virtually instead of missing a day or two of school due to winter weather.
BUFFALO, WY
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Is a Snapchat message making schools all over the country lockdown?

(KLFY) — What appears to be a Snapchat message that contains generalized threats has caused multiple high schools to lockdown all over the country this week, including four in South Louisiana on Thursday and Friday. Jennings High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a screenshot of a social media post that police believe originated […]
EDUCATION
kunc.org

School board races are heating up across the country, and Colorado is no exception

School board races across the country are heating up ahead of the November election. And as issues like COVID-19 vaccines, mask mandates and teaching about racism in American history classes gain prominence in local races, it’s common to see and hear protestors creating disruptions at school board meetings — whether those meetings are in-person or online.
COLORADO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Country Day School youth sparks change in local community

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ask any preteen you know, and they probably can’t say they’ve sparked change in their local community. But one group of kids spent the day doing just that. These kids are thinking well beyond their years into issues that affect all of us. They’re taking action on the headlines you read everyday, […]
WHEELING, WV
KROC News

The Drunkest City in Minnesota in 2021 is 150 Miles From Rochester

Minnesotans have been known to raise a pint or two, but the Drunkest City in Minnesota apparently does it way more-- and it's just 150 miles from Rochester. Usually, when stories like these cross my desk, there's some definite science or data interpretation involved. Take, for instance, the study that determined the list of the Drunkest Counties in the U.S. in 2021. It used empirical data (the census list of the counties with the highest drinking rates) to compile its list. (Click HERE to see the only Minnesota county to make the list, btw.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Mic

Bambi has COVID and it's all our fault

This pandemic is really a bummer. It feels like COVID has contaminated everything we hold dear — holidays with the fam, anonymous hookups, and now Bambi. According to a new study, a third of White-tailed deer in Iowa are infected with COVID and experts fear that these friendly forest dwellers in other states probably have it too, the New York Times reported. Because humans. Sigh. Here’s everything we know about why we can’t have nice things or let any other species exist peacefully.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Snowfall Of The Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the weather for the deer opener this weekend looks to be sunny and mild, a storm system is developing that could bring snow to Minnesota by the end of the coming workweek. WCCO meteorologists say the latest model data shows the system arriving Wednesday night going into Thursday. Credit: CBS “For now we’re mainly looking at rain, but as the system evolves and gets closer, it is possible we could wrap some cold air back on the back side of that system, which might drop a little bit of light snow,” said Meteorologist Lisa Meadows. She added that one...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The coronavirus is widespread among white-tailed deer in Iowa, according to new research. Penn State University researchers and wildlife officials in Iowa found that over 80% of deer in their samples tested positive for the virus, showing that it’s spreading very rapidly. That’s for samples taken from April 2020 through January 2021. There’s no evidence to suggest deer-to-human transmission, researchers said. According to the study, which has yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, the COVID-19 transmissions amongst deer in Iowa “likely resulted from multiple human-to-deer spillover events and deer-to-deer transmission.” Researchers said the findings show the need for a “robust...
IOWA STATE
CBS Denver

Electric Buses Join The Fleet For Denver Public Schools

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools now has its first electric school bus. The school district hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College. (credit: CBS) It’s just one of several schools the bus will serve in northeast Denver. The electric bus is nicknamed “Elvis,” which stands for Electric Vehicle in Service. The district says it will reduce diesel exhaust emissions, and it is projected to save more than $30,000 in fuel costs and $30,000 in maintenance costs over the next 15 years. (credit: CBS) “Zero-emission electric buses can help decrease air pollution, ground-level ozone, and air quality-related illnesses and incidents of asthma in the communities that these buses serve,” said environmental science teacher Caitlin Vallalar. The total cost of the electric bus is about $380,000, but DPS says the grant reimbursement from the Colorado Alt Fuels Program covers about $315,000 of the cost. So the electric bus is less expensive for the district than a new diesel bus, which costs about $120,000. (credit: CBS) Denver Public Schools also recently submitted another application to get grant funding for three more electric buses.
DENVER, CO
YourErie

WKRG News 5

wbtw.com

