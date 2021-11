Here are the top five television shows of all-time that are based in Wisconsin. I am not afraid to admit it. I am a TV junkie. If I have nothing to do during a weekend, I can just chill out in front of the screen all day and night. I would consider it a hobby. I have been that way since I was a kid. Now, it is great because there are so many choices. I always have favorite shows that I like to watch on a regular basis.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO