Report: Broncos placing Bryce Callahan on injured reserve

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group 4 days ago
 4 days ago
The Denver Broncos will place cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee) on injured reserve, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Callahan will be eligible to return from IR after three weeks, but he’s expected to miss “significant time,” according to Klis. Just how much time is “significant” remains to be seen.

Callahan suffered what appeared to be gruesome knee injury during Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Washington Football Team. Before that, he totaled 21 tackles, four pass breakups and one sack in Denver’s first eight games of the season.

The good news for the Broncos is cornerbacks Michael Ojemudia (IR) and Essang Bassey (PUP list) are expected to return to the 53-man roster soon, potentially as early as this week.

Pat Surtain and Ronald Darby are expected to continue starting on the outside for Denver. Ojemudia and Bassey will presumably be the candidates to replace Callahan in the slot.

Bassey spent time as a slot cornerback for the Broncos last season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

