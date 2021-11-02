CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos place Noah Fant on reserve/COVID-19 list, cut CB from practice squad

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06G0S8_0ckacyR900

In addition to completing a trade, the Denver Broncos also placed tight end Noah Fant on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

This gives Fant an uncertain status for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. If Fant is not cleared from the COVID protocol in time for Week 9, Albert Okwuegbunam will be in line to serve as the team’s top tight end.

Denver also has Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck available at tight end. Fant will not count against the 53-man roster while on COVID reserve.

The Broncos also released cornerback Rojesterman Farris from the practice squad on Tuesday. With Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey expected to return from their respective injuries soon, Denver is about to have more depth at cornerback, presumably making Farris expendable.

The Broncos also protected offensive Austin Schlottmann and linebacker Barrington Wade on the practice squad. Schlottmann and Wade will not be eligible to leave the team this week even if offered a spot on another team’s active roster.

Unprotected practice squad players are permitted to leave if offered a spot on another team’s 53-man roster.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Denver Broncos put TE Noah Fant on COVID-19 list after positive test

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos moved starting tight end Noah Fant to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after a positive test result, the team announced. Broncos general manager George Paton confirmed the positive test. Fant is the second Broncos player to be placed on the COVID-19 list in the past two weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Denver Broncos Announce Decision On TE Noah Fant

The Denver Broncos revealed some troubling news on Tuesday regarding Noah Fant that may put his status for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in jeopardy. The Broncos reportedly placed Fant on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. An additional report from ESPN’s Field Yates shared that Fant landed on the list due to a positive test.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Cowboys
numberfire.com

Broncos' Noah Fant (COVID-19) not expected to play in Week 9

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (COVID-19) is expected to miss Week 9's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Fant was placed on the COVID-19 list earlier in the week and is not expected to come off it in time to face Dallas on Sunday. With Fant sidelined, Albert Okwuegbunam should see additional snaps as the Broncos' primary pass-catching tight end on Sunday.
NFL
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
The Spun

Mark Ingram Has Message For Texans After Trade To New Orleans

The Houston Texans parted ways with veteran running back Mark Ingram this week, trading him to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. On Friday, Ingram addressed the New Orleans media about his time with the Texans and his return to the Saints. During his introductory...
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews shares touching Patrick Mahomes moment after fan controversy

Brittany Matthews isn’t letting internet trolls keep her down. On Wednesday, the fiancee of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a sweet set of photos, writing in her caption, “You” with a red heart emoji. Matthews’ post includes a trio of snaps that showed the couple meeting for a kiss on...
NFL
The Spun

DeSean Jackson Announces Decision On NFL Future

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams announced that DeSean Jackson would be allowed to seek a trade partner. However, the Rams were unable to find a taker for the veteran wide receiver before this Tuesday’s deadline. Fortunately for Jackson, he’ll still have a chance for a fresh start this season....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy