Broncos place Noah Fant on reserve/COVID-19 list, cut CB from practice squad

In addition to completing a trade, the Denver Broncos also placed tight end Noah Fant on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

This gives Fant an uncertain status for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. If Fant is not cleared from the COVID protocol in time for Week 9, Albert Okwuegbunam will be in line to serve as the team’s top tight end.

Denver also has Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck available at tight end. Fant will not count against the 53-man roster while on COVID reserve.

The Broncos also released cornerback Rojesterman Farris from the practice squad on Tuesday. With Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey expected to return from their respective injuries soon, Denver is about to have more depth at cornerback, presumably making Farris expendable.

The Broncos also protected offensive Austin Schlottmann and linebacker Barrington Wade on the practice squad. Schlottmann and Wade will not be eligible to leave the team this week even if offered a spot on another team’s active roster.

Unprotected practice squad players are permitted to leave if offered a spot on another team’s 53-man roster.