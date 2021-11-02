Japan: Famitsu awards Shin Megami Tensei V 36/40

Masahiro Sakurai’s final Weekly Famitsu column has leaked online and within it he is asked whether he would like to return to the Smash Bros franchise if a new entry in the long-running series is announced and green-lit by Nintendo. Mr. Sakurai said in the column that at this point in time he hasn’t actually thought about a new entry, but if Nintendo enquired whether he would like to create one he said that he would need to have a long hard discussion with them about how they could make it notably different from what has come before. He also said that he has tried to leave the franchise with others, but he is always pulled back in as it just hasn’t worked out. It would certainly be a huge challenge for Mr. Sakurai to top Super Smash Bros Ultimate so we shall have to wait and see what happens.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO