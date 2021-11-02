CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Japan: Famitsu awards Shin Megami Tensei V 36/40

My Nintendo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormally, Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu releases their weekly issue on Wednesdays. These weekly issues contain review scores from the magazine’s team for upcoming video gaming releases....

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

noisypixel.net

New Shin Megami Tensei V Trailer Premiering Wednesday Evening

Developer and publisher Atlus has announced that a new trailer for the upcoming demon fusing turn-based JRPG, Shin Megami Tensei V, will be airing tomorrow on the company’s Japan Youtube channel. This trailer will be premiering on October 27, at 11:15 PM ET/ 8:15 PM PT with its exact contents aside from a character focus being unclear.
COMICS
Gematsu

Shin Megami Tensei V ‘Daily Demon Vol. 176: Okuninushi’ video

Volume 176 of Atlus‘ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning demon Okuninushi. Shin Megami Tensei V is due out for Switch on November 11 in Japan and November 12 worldwide. Read more about the game here, here, here, and here. Watch the latest trailer here.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Shin Megami Tensei V’s Latest Trailer Shows a City in Ruins

ATLUS has posted a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V. This new trailer shows what's left of Tokyo in a post-apocalyptic environment that the protagonist will have to confront. The protagonist will have to be part of a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world and venture through the realm of Da'at to forge his own path.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Shin Megami Tensei V preview: A fantastic evolution of the franchise

Atlus announced Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT5) for Nintendo Switch before the console had even launched, and more than four years later, the game is finally almost here. Has this long-anticipated follow-up to Shin Megami Tensei IV and IV Apocalypse from Nintendo 3DS been worth the wait? Well, so far — you betcha. I’ve been playing the game for a while now, and although I’m only allowed to talk about the first hour or two of Shin Megami Tensei V for this preview, this is shaping up to be a serious contender for the best entry in the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo shares new Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl commercial

The release date for the Chibi-styled Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl remakes for the Nintendo Switch is fast approaching. We have just a few weeks to go until Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are released and to celebrate and advertise the upcoming games, Nintendo of America has shared a new TV commercial which is a spectacular mix of real world and Switch footage to get the hype machine rolling. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are due to be released on Nintendo Switch 19th November.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Shin Megami Tensei V livestream scheduled for November 10

A release night countdown will be live streamed on November 10th at 21:50 JST, states Atlus via Twitter. Staff from the company have carefully curated a list of 100 demons from the Daily Devil reveals to celebrate, along with comments, announcements of new goods development, and even string quartet performance videos. With the goal of celebrating the release together with fans “during the long autumn night,” Atlus seems to have pulled out all the stops here. The YouTube live stream is scheduled already via their official account and can be found below:
COMICS
Nintendo Life

Atlus Broadcasting Shin Megami Tensei V Live Stream Next Week

Atlus has been doing a lot of promotion leading up to this game's release. Last week, for example, we got a look at the "World in Ruins" trailer, which you can check out in our previous post. Here in the west, pre-orders for the game (arriving locally on 12th November) are available now - this includes a special launch edition for $59.99 USD.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

UK charts: Mario Party Superstars enters at No.3

The latest UK boxed video game software charts have now arrived and while Mario Party Superstars had strong sales it couldn’t defeat EA’s FIFA 22 or Ubisoft and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Nintendo’s latest entry in the Mario Party series entered the charts at No.3, though Games Industry reports that boxed launch sales are slightly below those of Super Mario Party. In other video games software news, Metroid Dread slipped out of the Top Ten to No.15. Here’s the GfK top ten for the week ending 30th October, 2021:
FIFA
NewsBreak
Nintendo
My Nintendo News

Capcom platinum sales update (2nd November, 2021)

Capcom has provided further sales updates for its range of high profile video games including the Resident Evil franchise and the Monster Hunter series. The Monster Hunter series has sold a staggering 78 million units since its inception, but it is the Resident Evil series which has proved to be Capcom’s best-seller with the series amassing sales of 120 million units sold since its debut on the PS One. Here’s the latest sales figures for a number of Capcom’s key franchises as of 2nd November, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

[Review] Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei’s illustrious history has been unparalleled since its debut in the 90s. It has since grown and evolved, though the changes mostly come from the detailed environments that captivate and immerse you just as much as the narrative. These games constantly highlight the question of morality and philosophy, what’s right and wrong, and good versus evil. It’s hard to believe now that Shin Megami Tensei V is finally here and real, almost five whole years since its announcement prior to Switch seeing its launch. What’s not so hard to believe (or maybe it is, depending on how you look at it) is that the game has not only been worth the wait, but it’s also an exceptional new JRPG.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo reveals LEGO Luigi’s Mansion sets

It’s finally Halloween today so it is fitting that Nintendo of America has unveiled some spooky new Luigi’s Mansion-themed LEGO sets which are listed by the company as coming soon. There are three LEGO Luigi’s Mansion-themed sets which you will hopefully be able to get your hands on complete with an amusingly scared-out-of-his-living-daylights, Luigi. There’s a Starter Course and two Expansion Sets with the first Expansion Set titled Haunt and Seek and the second Expansion Set titled Entryway. Check them out in the teaser video down below.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Shin Megami Tensei V Press Turn Combat System Explained

Shin Megami Tensei V was originally revealed back in 2017 alongside the Nintendo Switch, and it marks the fifth mainline entry in Atlus’s JRPG series. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic version of Tokyo where angels and demons are at war trying to fight over it. Player take control of the Nahobino, a high school student with the power to command demons in battle, and there will be many battles to come. Here’s how the Press Turn combat system works in Shin Megami Tensei V.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Mario Party Superstars No.1, Switch family sells 74,803 units this week

This week’s boxed Japanese video game software and hardware charts are now in for the week of 25th October, 2021 to 31st October, 2021. Nintendo latest entry in the long-running Mario Party series, Mario Party Superstars, has made its debut at No.1, selling an impressive 163,256 physical copies in its first week. The best-selling hardware continues to be the Nintendo Switch family of systems which sold a respectable 74,803 units, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S continue to face global stock shortages.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Sakurai apparently hasn’t thought about next Smash Bros game and he would need a long discussion with Nintendo

Masahiro Sakurai’s final Weekly Famitsu column has leaked online and within it he is asked whether he would like to return to the Smash Bros franchise if a new entry in the long-running series is announced and green-lit by Nintendo. Mr. Sakurai said in the column that at this point in time he hasn’t actually thought about a new entry, but if Nintendo enquired whether he would like to create one he said that he would need to have a long hard discussion with them about how they could make it notably different from what has come before. He also said that he has tried to leave the franchise with others, but he is always pulled back in as it just hasn’t worked out. It would certainly be a huge challenge for Mr. Sakurai to top Super Smash Bros Ultimate so we shall have to wait and see what happens.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

New Pokémon TCG gameplay mechanic, Pokémon VSTAR, to debut in 2022

Today, The Pokémon Company International announced that a new Pokémon TCG gameplay mechanic, Pokémon VSTAR, will be featured in the upcoming Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Brilliant Stars expansion, arriving worldwide on February 25, 2022. Pokémon VSTAR will play a major role in the Pokémon TCG metagame. Each Pokémon VSTAR has...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Metroid Dread updated to Version 1.0.2

There were a number of Nintendo Switch updates distributed last night and another game which has had an update is the fantastic Metroid Dread. The game has been updated to Version 1.0.2 and the update mainly resolves a number of bug glitches which have recently been discovered. Metroid Dread is available now both digitally on the eShop and physically at your favourite retailer.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Dawn of the Monsters is coming to multiple platforms, including the Switch, in the first half of 2022

The Nintendo Switch‘s library of games continues to grow with every passing week. The latest example of this comes from developer 13AM Games and publisher WayForward. The 2 companies are teaming up to release Dawn of the Monsters. According to IGN, the game is “a new co-op brawler in which you get to play as a Kaiju who stands up to other giant monsters and inadvertently trashes the fully destructible fictional city of New Toronto in the process”. There are 35 missions, as well as some boss fights, but according to IGN “there are over a dozen regular enemy types standing in your way as well, and you’re able to bring one friend into the battle in co-op. You can also customize your kaiju”.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Platinum Games delays Sol Cresta

Earlier this year Platinum Games announced they were working on Sol Cresta with Hideki Kamiya at the helm. The classic-styled shoot-em-up was scheduled to be released on the Nintendo Switch and other platforms on 9th December, however, in a recent stream, Mr. Kamiya said that it would be impossible for Platinum Games to make that specific date and therefore they have decided to delay the game. Mr. Kamiya would not specify a new release date for Sol Cresta, but it should hopefully become available sometime next year. You can read Hideki Kamiya’s statement below.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Review – Shin Megami Tensei V

The Shin Megami Tensei series is a fascinating corner of its genre rooted in theology, philosophy, and an Ars Goetia worth of demons. While each entry’s scenario and characters change, the commonalities remain consistent. This is especially true for the entries that have come after Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, including spin-offs like Tokyo Mirage Sessions and the majority of the Persona series.
COMICS

