Deshaun Watson staying put for now as Texans don't make deal

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeshaun Watson’s future destination remains unknown. The NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday with the Houston Texans keeping the embattled quarterback on their roster. Watson has not played this season amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. He has not been charged. The Texans (1-7)...

www.foxsports.com

The Spun

Dolphins Wideout Has Blunt Response To Deshaun Watson Rumors

On Wednesday afternoon, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Texans organization could possibly reach a trade deal with the Miami Dolphins including quarterback Deshaun Watson by the end of the week. Likely featuring the departure of 2020 No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa, this potential move would...
NFL
Person
Roger Goodell
FanSided

Should the Eagles trade for Deshaun Watson right now?

The Philadelphia Eagles remain uncertain at quarterback with Jalen Hurts. Is it time for them to go trade for Deshaun Watson?. After a loss to the Raiders, Philadelphia may be wondering if a change at quarterback is needed. Jalen Hurts ended the game with 236 yards and two touchdowns, but...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Carolina Panthers seem like a logical destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Today the Carolina Panthers benched quarterback Sam Darnold. There have been many reports that the Panthers are not interested in trading for Deshaun Watson, but maybe they should. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Panthers could try to re-enter themselves in the sweepstakes for the...
NFL
CBS Boston

Report: Dolphins ‘Very Heavily Engaged’ In Deshaun Watson Trade Talks With Texans

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s looking more and more likely that Deshaun Watson’s next NFL home will be in Miami. Fox’s Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that the Dolphins remain in “heavy” pursuit of the quarterback, and that the Dolphins’ current trade offer is the best the Texans have at the moment. “[The Texans] are still very heavily engaged with trade talks with the Miami Dolphins,” Glazer said. “What I’m told this week is that another team called up, just to inquire, and the message that the Texans are giving off, ‘You’ve gotta beat Miami’s offer.’ So it looks like it’s all heading...
NFL
FanSided

Sam Darnold benching should notify Texans to trade Deshaun Watson

If there’s anything as intentional subliminal messaging, the Panthers showed they want Deshaun Watson. In their abysmal loss to the New York Giants today, the Carolina Panthers benched Sam Darnold in favor of ex-XFL star P.J. Walker. In a highly questionable move, Carolina traded for Darnold in the offseason. There was a random 3-0 start, and then the four-game losing streak has brought the Panthers right back down to earth.
NFL
CBS Miami

Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Reports Indicate Dolphins Have Agreed To Deal With Texans, Hinging On Legal Issues Resolved First

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Are the Miami Dolphins about to finalize a Deshaun Watson deal? With the trade deadline in a week, the team remains coy. Stephen Ross sidestepped the question at Tuesday’s NFL owners meeting. Reports say the Fins and Texans have agreed on the terms, provided Watson resolves his legal issues. However, Watson may not want to look guilty by quickly settling 22 civil cases alleging sexual misconduct. And even then, could the league ban Watson from playing for a while? NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed that, saying, “I think that process is still ongoing. And until that process is ongoing and we have enough data and enough information to be able to make a determination of whether he should go on commissioner’s exempt, we don’t feel we have that necessary information at this point.”
NFL
NBC Sports

Stephen Ross “not dealing with” questions about Deshaun Watson

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Ross also wants to not be fined for tampering, presumably. Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Ross declined to address questions from reporters about a potential trade for Watson. “I know what it’s about and I’m not dealing...
NFL
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Report: NFL does not have enough to suspend Texans’ Deshaun Watson

The NFL has not acted in their pursuit of potentially suspending Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the situation during the league’s fall meetings on Tuesday. Watson has been benched this season by the team. While he has not received a snap —...
NFL
audacy.com

Delhomme: Panthers shouldn't risk making a trade for Deshaun Watson

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters on Tuesday that the league isn't ready to put embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson on the exempt list, as they've yet to access all the information linked to his legal investigation. Based on Goodell's comments, it sounds as though Watson -- if traded by the...
NFL
Field Level Media

Sources: Deshaun Watson trade ‘not going to happen’ now

As the clock ticks down toward a Tuesday afternoon NFL deadline, the prospects of a blockbuster trade involving embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have dwindled down to somewhere between an extremely unlikely scenario to zero chance of unfolding. Here’s why a Watson trade is not expected to crystallize until...
NFL
CBS Sports

Agent's Take: Deshaun Watson trade logistics making things difficult for Texans in shopping their star QB

A potential Deshaun Watson trade was put back on the NFL radar screen after the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported last week the Texans quarterback could be dealt before next Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trading deadline. The prevailing thought has been Watson wouldn't be moved until sometime in 2022 because the 22 civil lawsuits he's facing for sexual assault and misconduct during massage therapy appointments cooled his trade market.
NFL
Yardbarker

What a Panthers-Texans Deshaun Watson Trade Might Look Like

With the November 2nd NFL trade deadline just around the corner, the Carolina Panthers have been linked to Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson after the recent struggles of Sam Darnold. For the Panthers to pull this trade off, they are going to have to overwhelm the Texans. The Miami Dolphins...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Deshaun Watson Rumors: Dolphins, Texans Have Trade Framework; Hurdles Remain

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans have reached a tentative agreement on the structure of a Deshaun Watson trade, according to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain. However, lingering questions remain before the trade becomes a reality before the Nov. 2 deadline. McClain reported Dolphins owner Stephen Ross "has approved a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ian Rapoport breaks down failure of Texans and Dolphins to reach Deshaun Watson trade deal

The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were unable to reach a deal that would provide Deshaun Watson to start the next chapter of his NFL career in a new city. Despite that the Texans and Dolphins were negotiating for months, and that the Dolphins are one of Watson’s preferred destinations — a real key given his no-trade clause waiver being necessary to pull off a deal — Houston and Miami couldn’t get it done.
NFL

