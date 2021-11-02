Sun Country Offering Flights Out of Minnesota for $29
By Abbey
WJON
5 days ago
Heck, I spend more than $29 every time I leave the house. Sun Country is offering flights out of MSP for as low as $29 to select locations. One of those locations is Asheville, North Carolina. You can get that flight deal if you travel between January 6 - February 13,...
Congratulations to Courtney Blonigen of St. Joseph -- the winner of Dream Getaway #57! We called Courtney this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Courtney to decide where she wants to go. (She's leaning towards Alaska.) Win a...
With winter approaching, the website 24/7 Tempo just released its list of best winter destinations in every state. In a state that prides itself in making the most of the winter season, it's hard to pick just one place in Minnesota as our best winter destination. From St. Paul's Winter Carnival to Duluth's Bentleyville, International Falls' Ice Box Days to Ely's Winter Festival, Detroit Lakes' Polar Fest to Sandstone's Ice Festival -- there's no shortage of events and activities for cold-weather enthusiasts. Nonetheless, the folks at 24/7 Tempo have undertaken the task of narrowing down Minnesota's ultimate winter destination...and it's one you likely didn't see coming!
The firearms Deer Hunting opener is Saturday starting 30 minutes prior to sun rise. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says with high temperatures expected to get close to 60 degrees in the St. Cloud area he has a couple of suggestions for deer hunters. Schmitt says most hunters will get out early and that is a good thing with warmer weather coming later in the day. He says it's important to track harvested deer immediately and once you've done that to find a cooler place to store the deer.
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
If you have a dog or digs, chances are you run into this every year about this time. It happens every year when we fall back an hour. Our dog Astro just doesn't seem to comprehend the time change and is very insistent that it's dinnertime, no ifs, ands or buts about it.
It's the single biggest tourist attraction in the state of Minnesota, but you've never seen the Mall of America quite like this. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Mall of America welcomed somewhere around 40 million visitors a year, but for obvious reasons that number was down significantly over the past year. The 40 million annual visitors represents more than eight times the total population of Minnesota.
You can adopt a stretch of highway, a pond, even a park -- and now, in the City of Saint Cloud you can adopt your very own storm drain. It seems like a great idea to me, and it's pretty straightforward. The idea is that you adopt a storm drain in your neighborhood -- and you keep it free of trash, snow, ice, and debris.
I've been absolutely exhausted lately. I feel like one day I woke up still tired, and I've been permanently tired ever since. The rest of the state is apparently doing a lot better than I am. Minnesota has been named as one of the least sleep-deprived states in the United States.
ST. CLOUD -- Do you have a sad-looking dying plant that is barely hanging on in your home? Now there is a place for you to take that plant where it can get adopted into a new loving home where it will be properly cared for and allowed to flourish.
Let's all chime in and vote for Central Minnesota's best cheeseburger. Central Minnesota is blessed with several great places to grab a burger, and each has passionate fans singing their praises. Whether you prefer a slice of American or Swiss, Pepper-jack or Provolone, on the burger or smashed inside -- beef and cheese on a bun is a thing of beauty.
COLD SPRING -- ROCORI High School is havening their annual craft sale on Saturday. They did not have it last year because of the pandemic. From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. they will have food, vendors and hands on classes. Child care will be available. Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at...
UNDATED -- Nearly 500,000 hunters will take to the woods and the farm fields this weekend for the start of the Minnesota firearms deer hunting season. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says there will be good opportunities for hunters to harvest deer in almost every region of the state this year.
From worst to best, here are all 17 Minnesota pizzerias visited and ranked by Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy. Five years ago, Dave Portnoy -- founder of sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports -- got into an argument with a friend over what food they could each eat every day for the rest of their lives. Portnoy insisted he could eat pizza everyday. To prove his point, he began eating pizza daily and sharing his reviews in videos online. The concept was simple -- one bite, followed by immediate, unbiased feedback -- and the videos grew in popularity. He has since launched a pizza review internet show called One Bite with Davey Pageviews, an accompanying app and most recently his own line of frozen pizzas.
When the coffee shops around St. Cloud moved to the Pumpkin Spice Latte time of the year people were saying that it was too early. Wasn't it like middle or end of August? That does seem a bit early. But people were definitely up for it. Caribou has run out of anything pumpkin spice related. They do say that every year the PSL season goes until the supplies are gone. And that, apparently, is now.
It's that time of year again. We get that hour back that was ruthlessly taken from us last Spring. We can't just think of it as another hour. No, sir, it's a BONUS hour!. Here are some of my suggestions on what to do with you extra (bonus) hour this weekend.
Nothing seems to get more attention in St. Cloud and surrounding area than a new restaurant or food business. This time it's Crumbl Cookies. If you are unfamiliar with Crumbl Cookies the way I would describe it is Sprinkle Cupcakes in cookie form. They are gourmet, delicious, warm and delightful. Crumbl Cookies were founded by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley in 2017. They went viral after a Tik Tok video and it grew from there.
2:00 am this Sunday morning marks the end of Daylight Saving Time. Either Saturday night before you go to bed, or Sunday morning when you get up; remember to set your clocks back one hour (or be really early everywhere you go Sunday). But will this be one of the...
LITTLE FALLS -- A central Minnesota historical site will be reopening in a limited capacity this month. The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls will be open by appointment only for researchers during November. The museum was temporarily closed in October to install a new HVAC system which helps protect the artifacts stored and displayed there.
A new music video brought together Grammy Award-winners The Picard Brothers and Minnesota's own viral drone pilot Jay Christiansen for a fun new project with some scenes familiar to Minnesotans. Over the past year, Minnesotan drone pilot Jay Christiansen has gained international attention for his incredible drone piloting skills. While...
Comments / 1