Effective immediately, under an Emergency Use Authorization, the CDC is recommending a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. Delaware County Public Health says this 2-dose, primary vaccine series is recommended for all children aged 5-11, regardless of a history of symptomatic or asymptomatic COVID-19 infection. It is important to note that individuals can receive other vaccines on the same day they receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

DELAWARE COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO