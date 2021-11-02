CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-current inductors designed for automotive PoC systems

By Gina Roos
electronicproducts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTDK Corp. has launched its ADL3225VM high-current inductors in a 3225 (3.2 × 2.5 × 2.5 mm) package size for automotive power over coax (PoC) systems. The inductors reportedly achieve the highest rated current in the 3225 package size. In addition, the proprietary structural design and wire winding manufacturing process...

