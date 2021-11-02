CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Orange County Public Schools to offer Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 following CDC approval

bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership with WFTV. Subscribers will see stories like this on our website and in our daily...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fact Check: DeSantis falsely claims vaccinated citizens without boosters could be declared unvaccinated and lose their jobs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

LA County Reports 1,647 New Cases Of COVID-19, 25 More Deaths

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell slightly Saturday, declining from 664 to 660, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care was 161, up one from Friday. The latest hospitalization numbers come as county health officials reported 1,647 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths associated with the virus, bringing to the county’s totals to 1,501,527 cases and 26,740 fatalities since the pandemic began. On Friday, officials once again stressed the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccines. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Wftv#Linkedin
Big Country News

79% of COVID-19 Positive Patients Admitted to Gritman Medical Center Since June 1 Have Been Unvaccinated, According to Hospital Data

MOSCOW - On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Gritman Medical Center provided its weekly COVID-19 update to the community. Since June 1, 2021, Gritman Medical Center has admitted 96 patients who were positive for COVID-19, with 76 of the 96 (79.17%) patients being unvaccinated, 17 of 96 (17.71%) being vaccinated and 3 unable to determine (3.13%). The date of June 1, 2021, was selected because vaccinations were widely distributed and available by that time.
MOSCOW, ID
The Motley Fool

Some Cities Will Pay Children to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Vaccines for younger children could be a game-changer. Some cities are stepping up to promote compliance. COVID-19 vaccines were recently approved for children as young as age 5. Some cities are offering generous incentives for kids to get a shot. On November 2, parents across the U.S. were able to...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Baltimore

‘Peace of Mind’ Parents Rush To Get Appointments At Pediatric Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sharla Chinniah jumped at the chance to get her 10-year-old son Joshua the Covid-19 vaccine. Sharla is a nurse and jumped at the chance to get a vaccine appointment for her 10yo son—who just got his first #CovidVaccine dose. @wjz #COVID19 #Maryland pic.twitter.com/Xkcb6TmgXw — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 5, 2021 “I’m a nurse and I want my kids to have a chance to be normal at school and not have any worries about getting sick or getting other people sick,” Chinniah told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. She said the appointment went smoothly. Chinniah initially tried to get one through a...
MARYLAND STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
houstonpublicmedia.org

CDC recommends vaccines for children ages 5-11

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Vaccines for children ages 5 – 11 have been authorized. and recommended by the FDA and CDC. Now what?. While some...
KIDS
wvu.edu

WVU to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for young children as CDC authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

Following authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, WVU will host a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for this age group in partnership with the Monongalia County Health Department in the WVU Student Recreation Center (lower gym).
MORGANTOWN, WV
abcnews4.com

DHEC supports CDC's Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval for ages 5-11

COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) supports the decision and is excited to work with vaccine providers to ensure access for ages 5-11 throughout the state.
COLUMBIA, SC
kiss951.com

Are You Willing To Refuse Covid-19 Vaccine?

Some people are feeling that this Covid-19 vaccine mandate is encroaching and invading their life. Most non-vaccinated folks want the bigger picture and more information about the ingredients. Since the first rollout of vaccines is going to require booster after booster, when will it end? Several nurses in North Carolina are quitting because of the mandate. The vaccine intensity is getting even hotter around the country because they want our kids to be vaccinated. Have you heard of pizza parties for school-age children can attend if they’re vaccinated? These types of events may end up separating kids instead of uniting them.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy