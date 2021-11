Having recently moved to Eagle County, it seems to me that the Avon Post Office has hit bottom and continues to dig. I have had three items sent me via first-class postage, only to receive them later than advertised. In the most recent example, the vendor sent a small envelope (which fits easily in the smallest of post boxes) on Oct. 18. I received a notification from the vendor it was signed for as received at Avon Post Office on Oct. 23. It was finally placed in my box on Oct. 29. This is not a once-off occurrence; it occurs also if an Amazon package is sent.

AVON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO