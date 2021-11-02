Seven Bridges Resident Charged With DUI, Hit And Run, Minutes After Halloween Ends

Andre Forani, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Very few people in Palm Beach County were arrested for DUI on Halloween or in the hours immediately after the holiday ended — but a resident of drama-ridden Seven Bridges was one of those who ended up behind bars.

Andre Forani of the 9800 block of Vitrail Lane in Delray Beach is charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident without providing information. He was eventually stopped and arrested by the Delray Beach Police Department in the area of 305 Gulfstream Drive. That’s in east Delray Beach and roughly eight miles from his home address.

The affidavit of probable cause was not immediately available, but tickets reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com reveal that Forani was driving a Blue BMW and refused to submit to a breath test. The refusal results in an automatic one year license suspension in most situations, according to Florida law.

Jail records show that Forani was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 3:09 a.m. on November 1st. He was released on his own recognizance just before 9 a.m.

He is expected to return to court for arraignment on November 23rd at 8:30 a.m.

We will update with the arrest report once it is processed by the Palm Beach County Clerk of Court.

