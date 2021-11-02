Northport council member arrested, charged with theft

NORTHPORT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A member of the Northport City Council was recently arrested and charged with theft in a case involving her family’s estate.

Christy Bobo, who has represented District 1 on the council since last September, told CBS 42 that she was arrested Monday, but was released after posting $15,000 bail. She was charged with first-degree theft of property. Her arrest happened following an indictment by a grand jury filed last month.

Bobo said the arrest was not related to her work on the council, but to a family matter regarding the estate of her deceased parents involving utility trailers, vehicles, firearms and other property. In the indictment, the total cost of the property was over $2,500.

Bobo said her arrest was “nothing but an inconvenience” and “they’re trying to abuse the system and discredit her,” although she did not specify who.

