CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

What Integrators Need to Know About New Microsoft Teams Features, Devices

By Zachary Comeau
commercialintegrator.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft’s Ignite conference is taking place this week, and the company announced a slew of new features for Microsoft Teams, including a new mixed reality platform, new Teams Rooms devices and other new capabilities. Most notably, the company introduced Mesh for Microsoft Teams, a new 2D and 3D meeting...

www.commercialintegrator.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRepublic

How to transfer Microsoft Teams calls to another device

Microsoft Teams is a Swiss Army knife of functions including calendaring, instant messaging, file sharing and conferencing. Learn how you can easily transfer your calls to another device in Teams. My company made the switch to Microsoft Teams almost two years ago, and we haven't looked back. Teams is a...
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

New screen technology is transforming home media, smart devices, and e-Paper. Here's what you need to know.

Screen technology is advancing rapidly, driven by changes in how we consume media. Continuous innovation is taking place in entertainment, smart mirrors, and e-Paper. New applications for these technologies can be found throughout the home. As screens of various forms - smartphones, televisions, tablets, laptops, e-readers, and more - become...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

XMReality Launches Integration with Microsoft Teams; Joins Microsoft Partner Network

XMReality launched a new app for Microsoft Teams that simplifies the initiation of an XMReality Remote Guidance call, making it possible to seamlessly transition from Microsoft Teams chats and meetings to a remote guidance call. Many of XMReality’s customers, including Nestlé, Heineken, ABB and Electrolux already, have established ways of...
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Android 12L: Everything we know about the feature drop for foldables, tablets, and Chrome OS devices

Following the recent launch of the Pixel 6 series and the subsequent Android 12 stable rollout, Google has announced Android 12L — a feature drop that brings several optimizations and improvements for large screen devices. The company has already released the first Android 12L Developer Preview build, shedding light on all the new features you can expect to see on supported devices early next year.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
CMSWire

What Every Marketer Needs to Know About Microbrowsers

With billions of monthly users, private messaging apps have become a huge opportunity for marketers over the last few years. Billions of opportunities every month within what many now refer to as microbrowsers, those little mini-mobile previews served up by the URL being shared in messaging apps like iMessage, Slack and WhatsApp.
INTERNET
commercialintegrator.com

Poly and Microsoft Teams Rooms Studio Kits Bring Equity and Ease to Hybrid Work

Poly has unveiled an updated Poly Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms — the new lineup of Poly Studio Kits offers premium audio and video for focus, small, medium, and large rooms, and feature Poly DirectorAI technology. With an optimized room view as well as speaker tracking and framing technology,...
COMPUTERS
commercialintegrator.com

Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series Distributes Critical Data at New Zealand’s Powerco

Powerco, considered the second-largest gas and electricity distributor in New Zealand, incorporated Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series with the help of TSH Audio and Video for distributing data and resources to nearly 1.1 million customers across 452,000 homes. The company announced that they selected TSH Audio and Video, a full-service audiovisual,...
ECONOMY
commercialintegrator.com

NETGEAR Expands its Pro AV Partnership Program

Since January 2020, NETGEAR has added more than 35 Pro AV manufacturers to its partnership program, bringing the total to 56 partners. NETGEAR launched its partnership program in an effort to boost AV-over-IP technology in the AV industry. According to the company, AV-over-IP is a fast-growing market for the following reasons: high quality, low latency video and audio distribution with increased scalability and far more room for innovation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Ignite#Integrator#Microsoft Research#Microsoft Mesh#Mesh For Teams#Microsoft Teams Rooms
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft explains the new “Citations” feature in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft today explained the new “Citations” feature in Microsoft Edge browser which is available in Preview for Canary and Dev channel users. The new feature in Edge provides students and researchers a better way to manage and generate citations as they research online. After enabling Citations feature, Edge can automatically generate citations to include in their final report.
COMPUTERS
commercialintegrator.com

ClearOne Fulfills RIT Dubai’s AV Requirements for Remote Learning

As hybrid learning continues to become a more prominent and popular form of education, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai recently determined that it needed an easy-to-use AV solution that would deliver the highest AV technologies to ensure that remotely-located students were as engaged as those in the classrooms. Meeting...
WORLD
commercialintegrator.com

Understanding the Network and Needs of IT

Once upon a time an AV integrator didn’t need to know anything about networking in order to do their jobs. AV systems were isolated from the network and the IT department cared little for the specifics of the systems outside of whether it worked and who to call if it didn’t.
COMPUTERS
MarketWatch

Google to allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases in South Korea

Google parent Alphabet Inc. late Wednesday said it would allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases on Google Play, a significant concession as governments like South Korea crack down on the power wielded by mobile ecosystems run by Google, Apple Inc. , and others. The change, announced in a blog post by Wilson White, senior director of public policy, "will allow us to comply with the law, continue to invest in Android and Google Play, and provide the seamless, safe and trusted user experience billions of people expect from Google Play," White wrote. Google did say it will continue to charge developers a commission if users pay using a third-party system. But that fee will be reduced slightly as compensation for the costs of supporting alternative payments. In late August, Apple said it would open its app stores to alternative payment systems in South Korea, after a law amended the country's Telecommunications Business Act to prevent large app-market operators from requiring the use of their in-app purchasing systems.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
ScienceAlert

Calculations Suggest It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI

The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for many decades, and in January 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a simulation of that super-intelligence which we can analyze. But if we're unable to comprehend it, it's impossible to create such a simulation. Rules such as 'cause no harm to humans' can't be set if we don't understand the kind of scenarios that an AI is going to come up with,...
SOFTWARE
commercialintegrator.com

Sharp NEC Display Adds Two New Displays to C Series

Sharp NEC Display Solutions has announced the launch of two new 75inch and 86-inch displays in its C series of large format displays for digital signage incorporate, retail or educational settings. The MultiSync C750Q and the larger C860Q displays are designed for classrooms, boardrooms and corporate lobbies, offering what the...
RETAIL
commercialintegrator.com

Exertis Broadcast Adds Videon for Distribution in U.S. and Canada

Accelerating its North American business development efforts, Videon, the video compute platform, appointed Exertis Broadcast, formerly JB&A Distribution, to serve as its specialist distribution partner in the United States and Canada. Exertis Broadcast Senior Vice President Jeff Burgess commented, “Videon’s video compute platform is a comprehensive, fully integrated system combining...
BUSINESS
commercialintegrator.com

Konftel Releases Bluetooth Adapter For Videoconferencing Devices

Collaboration solutions manufacturer Konftel is launching a Bluetooth adapter designed to reduce the amount of cables and optimize Bluetooth connection for wideband audio in the company’s conferencing applications. According to the company, the USB dongle, the BT30, is compatible with the Konftel 800 and Konftel 70 audio devices, as well...
ELECTRONICS
commercialintegrator.com

Chinese LED Maker LianTronics Inks North American Distribution Deal

Video wall solutions distributor 3Dot Technology has signed an agreement with direct view LED display manufacturer LianTronics to distribute commercial displays in North America. LianTronics, based in China with limited operations in Europe and the U.S., now looks to further establish its presence in the North American markets after already...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BlogHer

How Companies Are Integrating DE&I Into Their Business Strategies

It’s not just smart business, it’s good business. Across the board, it’s understood that diverse and inclusive workplaces are positive for companies and employees alike. A 2019 study showed that companies with higher levels of gender diversity and with HR policies and practices that focus on gender diversity were linked to lower levels of employee turnover, while another study showed that organizations with strong diversity are likely to increase employees’ job satisfaction and commitment to the company. Add to that the fact that companies with strong DE&I see higher revenue, and you’d think that all companies would be incorporating DE&I practices. But...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy