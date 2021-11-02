4 Your Money | Commodities

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the season changes, so do our needs in keeping our...
There is no question that your net worth is a great indicator of your financial well-being. The old adage “it’s not what you make, but what you keep” is an absolute financial top 5 in my book. As a financial planner, I have witnessed high-income earners with little to negative...
“This Content is sponsored by Prosperity Group”. Prosperity Group Advisors specializes in safe money strategies and creating pension like income as well as innovative tax free income. Greg Elie. Prosperity Group Advisors LLC. 864-989-0176. Mymoneyissafe.com. We all need to consider a solid foundation of our retirement that does not put...
On this scariest of days, we’d thought we’d share some of the eerier questions we get from our clients about their finances. Are wolves going to visit my door? Will I run out of money?. Running out of money and not being able to live independently loom as two of...
Growth is the most important thing on the minds of many stock market investors, but not all strategies are equal. Most people's returns don't match whatever number is published for the S&P 500 or NASDAQ over certain periods. You should also be able to beat the market indexes over the long-term in your 401(k) or IRA. If you want to stimulate growth and unlock the magic of the market, consider these four investment approaches.
MAINE, USA — It seems like the cost of pretty much everything has shot up thanks to inflation. Now might be a good time to examine your budget and make some changes. Jon Paradise from Town & Country Federal Credit Union goes over a few things you can do to help your dollars go further. You can watch the full interview in the link below.
Take advantage of your tax-advantaged retirement savings. Tax savings and a company contribution can double your money instantly. This simple investing strategy will double your money over time. You might think you need to be some genius investor to double your money in just a few short years. But the...
Starting your own business can be exciting, but it often comes with a rocky road ahead. Specifically, those rocks will cut into your wallet through all kinds of expenses. Miscalculating the daily costs of running a company can hurt you in the long run. As a small business owner, you...
“Everyone at some time in their life will run to safety.” — Lyle Boss. Treasury bonds are issued and backed by the federal government, the full faith and credit of the United States government. The advantage is safety; the disadvantage is the yield you may earn can be lower than other investment options. The question to ask is simple, is the lesser yield still sufficient for your needs?
Kevin Pira didn’t grow up with a lot of money. But that didn’t stop him from getting interested in and learning all about the stock market. “I grew up in a low-income family, so I was exposed to the hardships of not being financially well-off. This motivated me to my very core to learn more about finance and investing.”
We often talk about to help kids start saving or how to teach your teens financial independence, but what about your tweens?. We talked with David Sant, Chief Marketing Officer at Cyprus Credit Union, about tips on how to teach important financial habits and skills to your 10-13 year old.
Here in the final quarter of the year and viewing the entire Big Four — stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities — I wish to make some observations. Keep in mind, however, the year has another few months to unfold and a lot can happen in a short period to cause me to change my mind, or become more embedded in my reasoning.
Some Americans are entitled to a tax credit for retirement investing. More than half of the public doesn't know about this credit. Credits reduce your tax bill on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Investing enough for the future can be a challenge, so it's crucial to take advantage of every possible form...
(WHTM) — As money transfer apps become more and more popular, scammers become more brazen in their attacks. Catina Brown received a fraud alert on her phone the other day that said it was from her bank, Chase. The alert asked if she was attempting to make a $5,000 money transfer via Zelle. “It is […]
When I took office, I promised to do everything in my power to protect your tax dollars from fraudsters. Sometimes that means using whistleblower tips and traditional investigations. Sometimes it means using newer, more modern methods of detecting fraud. Advanced data analytics is one of the new methods we’ve used to fulfill that mission. I want to take some time to explain data analytics.
