4 Your Money | Commodities

Growth is the most important thing on the minds of many stock market investors, but not all strategies are equal. Most people's returns don't match whatever number is published for the S&P 500 or NASDAQ over certain periods. You should also be able to beat the market indexes over the long-term in your 401(k) or IRA. If you want to stimulate growth and unlock the magic of the market, consider these four investment approaches.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO