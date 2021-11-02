Attorneys for Fortenberry file motion to dismiss charges

On Tuesday, attorneys for Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry filed a Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Venue with the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Attorney John Littrell argued in the court filing that the charges were incorrectly filed in California because the nine-term congressmen spoke to federal agents once in Nebraska and once in Washington, D.C.

On Oct. 20 the Nebraska congressman pleaded not guilty on three alleged felony charges . He was indicted by a federal grand jury the day before on "one county of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators looking into illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign," according to a social media statement from the U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles.

