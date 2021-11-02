CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Attorneys for Fortenberry file motion to dismiss charges

By Katrina Markel, Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vE50U_0ckaVN6j00

On Tuesday, attorneys for Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry filed a Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Venue with the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Attorney John Littrell argued in the court filing that the charges were incorrectly filed in California because the nine-term congressmen spoke to federal agents once in Nebraska and once in Washington, D.C.

On Oct. 20 the Nebraska congressman pleaded not guilty on three alleged felony charges . He was indicted by a federal grand jury the day before on "one county of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators looking into illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign," according to a social media statement from the U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles.

SEE MORE: Indictment accuses Nebraska congressman of lying to FBI

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Strickland hearing set for Monday, as attorney general's motions denied

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A judge ruled a hearing for Kevin Strickland will take place Monday as scheduled. The Missouri Attorney General’s motions were denied. Those motions asked for some evidence and several affidavits to be excluded from the hearing. The Missouri Attorney General disputes Jackson County Prosecutor Jean...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Metro News

Disagreement leads to dismissal of court-appointed attorney in Morgantown murder case, sentencing delayed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The sentencing for a convicted murdered was postponed Tuesday after a disagreement in Monongalia County Circuit Court. Gary Smith, 60, of Morgantown, was in court for sentencing after agreeing to an Alford Plea last month in the first degree murder of Alexa Randolph. He had a disagreement with his court-appointed attorney Tuesday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
whmi.com

Motion Seeks To Dismiss Charges Against Jailed Lawmaker

An evidentiary hearing is set next month on defense requests to drop the charges against a state lawmaker arrested earlier this year near Fowlerville. Democratic State Rep. Jewell Jones of Inkster was arrested by Michigan State Police on April 6th after troopers say he crashed his vehicle into a ditch along I-96 and then resisted responding officers. He was subsequently charged with four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating while intoxicated, possessing a firearm under the influence and reckless driving.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
Canyon News

Efferin Deans Charged With Impersonating An Attorney

LAKE BALBOA—George Gascón, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, announced on, November 1, that Efferin Deans, 55, a resident of Lake Balboa, was indicted for pretending to be a licensed attorney-at-law and offering legal assistance in personal injury, family law, and other legal services. “Practicing law without a license is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Nebraska State
CBS Miami

Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Back In Court As Attorneys File Motions To Suppress Evidence

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was in court on Tuesday for a status hearing. Last week, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, leaving a jury to decide whether he will be executed for the deadliest high school shooting in US history. The guilty pleas set the stage for a penalty trial in which 12 jurors will determine whether the 23-year-old should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. However, on Tuesday morning, his lawyers filed a series of motions to suppress evidence in the case. Attorneys for both sides will meet with the judge next week to go over the motions ahead of that penalty phase jury selection. Given the case’s notoriety, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer plans to screen thousands of prospective jurors. Jury selection is scheduled to begin in January. The prosecution has said they plan to seek the death penalty. To impose a death sentence, all 12 jurors must agree. If they do, Judge Scherer will make the final decision.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
Times Daily

Martin's attorney files motion to ban cameras in courtroom

TUSCUMBIA — The attorney for Brian Lansing Martin, who is facing four counts of capital murder, filed a motion on Tuesday asking the court to ban broadcasting, recording or photographing of future court proceedings in related to her client. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Fbi#District Court
News On 6

District Attorney Declines To File Charges Against Edmond Substitute Teacher

The Oklahoma County District Attorney has declined to press charges against a 71-year-old substitute teacher following allegations of inappropriate touching of students at Frontier Elementary School. The decision was made after an investigation by the district, concluding that the substitute did not violate district policy or act inappropriately. Both Edmond...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

House Republicans demand FBI disclose how it is complying with DOJ school board memo

EXCLUSIVE: Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are demanding answers from the FBI on how they are complying with Attorney General Merrick Garland's directive targeting harassment and threats of violence at school board meetings, while slamming the Justice Department for efforts to "target concerned parents" and "chill their protected First Amendment activity."
CONGRESS & COURTS
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy