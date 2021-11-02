CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Tally 19' protester found not guilty of felony battery of officer from Sept. 2020 march

By Jada Williams
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fLaT_0ckaV74M00

A Leon County jury has reached a verdict in the case of a protester accused of assaulting an officer during a protest last summer.

Jurors found Ben Grant not guilty of a felony battery of a law enforcement officer charge and guilty of a misdemeanor resisting arrest without violence charge in court on Tuesday.

Grant was one of 19 protesters arrested during a march downtown in September of 2020.

The confrontation happened when officers attempted to arrest one protester.

Three officers testified in today's trial, including the officer who said he was scratched by Grant during the scuffle with protesters and law enforcement.

Grant testified that he was never near that officer.

He was ordered to pay $445.10 in overall fines and fees and the court sentenced him to one day in jail with credit served. Additionally, Grant will have to serve 11 months of probation, 100 community service hours and take an anger management course.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.

Leon County, FL
