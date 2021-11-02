CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countdown to the Fed: Markets prepare for the taper

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what the Fed is likely...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Here's why the Fed taper may signal good news for the market

The Federal Reserve's decision to taper bond purchases may lead to a short "tantrum" in the short run. However, CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall said that market history shows this move shows the central bank has faith in the economy.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Why the taper should be good for the market, according to S&P 500 history

The Fed "taper tantrum" of 2013 was followed by strong gains for equities, and the market pullback in September of this year matched that level of decline. Based on the history of the Bernanke-era Fed taper, and the 60-year history of S&P 500 Index moves after a pullback of 5% to 6%, stocks would continue higher into the end of the year.
STOCKS
CNBC

Markets at new highs after Pfizer news, jobs report

Pfizer has it's best day on record after solid results for it's Covid pill. And the jobs number was better than expected. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Jeff Mills, Steve Grasso and Nadine Terman.
STOCKS
CNBC

Final Trades: YOU, EOG, RDSa & EXPE

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Jeff Mills, Steve Grasso and Nadine Terman.
MARKETS
CNBC

Short story, long lesson

Discussing options and speculating. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Mike Khouw, Carter Worth and Guy Adami.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
rismedia.com

‘It is Time to Taper,’ Fed Reveals Economic Plan

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) met this weekend to approve plans to scale back its asset purchases amid improving economic activity and employment outlooks. As a result, Fed officials announced on Nov. 3 that it would begin “tapering” its pandemic-induced $120-billion-a-month asset-purchase program by $15 billion each in November and December.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Marketmind: Dovish Fed taper, now hawkish BoE?

Nov 4 - A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. Well done Mr. Powell! The Federal Reserve Chair looks to have managed to sell the dialling back of the bank's massive stimulus programme as a dovish taper and investors can now return to the joys of stock markets at record highs.
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Strengthens After Fed Starts Taper; Small Caps Lead, But This Stock Sinks IBD 50

The stock market bolstered gains Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve confirmed it is tapering asset purchases. Small caps led. Indexes were volatile after the Fed announced it will start cutting back its bond purchases by $15 billion this month and plans to end all purchases by June. The Fed continued to say inflation is due to "transitory" factors.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Rally As Fed Unveils Taper Plan, Says Patient On Rates

Asian markets rose Thursday to track another record on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it would this month start tapering its pandemic support programme but would be patient in hiking interest rates as the economy continues to recover. The announcement brought to an end months of speculation about...
BUSINESS
themreport.com

Measuring the Fed’s Tapering Impacts on the Mortgage Market

Citing “progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment continuing to strengthen,” the Fed will maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4% until the labor market maintains levels consistent with the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) assessments of “maximum employment and inflation at 2% percent.”
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Stock Markets Soar on Fed's Taper Statements

The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it will begin winding down its massive stimulus plan later this month by cutting back its bond purchases by $15 billion per month. At its current purchase rate of $120 billion per month, this policy will taper purchases down so that the stimulus program ends by mid-2022. The allocated cuts will come in the form of a $10 billion-per-month reduction in Treasuries and $5 billion less in mortgage-backed securities per month. The decision was in line with analyst expectations and caused the markets to react strongly higher, with government bond yields heading modestly higher and stock markets ending the New York trading session at record highs.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Fed Announces QE Taper

Asset purchases to be reduced starting mid-November. More stringent conditions for rate hikes still not met. While it came as no surprise, today’s tapering announcement is an important step in the Fed’s transition away from the ultra-accommodative policies it put in place in the early stages of the pandemic. Given “substantial further progress” toward its policy objectives, the Fed will reduce monthly Treasury purchases by $10B to $70B and MBS purchases by $5B to $35B beginning later this month. A similar reduction is scheduled for December, and that pattern is expected to continue next year (subject to changes in the economic outlook) ultimately reducing net purchases to zero around mid-2022. The Fed carefully laid the groundwork for today’s move and markets have digested that gradual shift with relative ease. That continued today with a fairly modest increase in longer-term bond yields post-announcement.
BUSINESS

