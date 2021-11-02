Countdown to the Fed: Markets prepare for the taper

Asset purchases to be reduced starting mid-November. More stringent conditions for rate hikes still not met. While it came as no surprise, today’s tapering announcement is an important step in the Fed’s transition away from the ultra-accommodative policies it put in place in the early stages of the pandemic. Given “substantial further progress” toward its policy objectives, the Fed will reduce monthly Treasury purchases by $10B to $70B and MBS purchases by $5B to $35B beginning later this month. A similar reduction is scheduled for December, and that pattern is expected to continue next year (subject to changes in the economic outlook) ultimately reducing net purchases to zero around mid-2022. The Fed carefully laid the groundwork for today’s move and markets have digested that gradual shift with relative ease. That continued today with a fairly modest increase in longer-term bond yields post-announcement.

