CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Shares of Avis skyrocket on a big earnings beat and a short squeeze

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Avis take off on a big...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Shake Shack, Peloton, Canada Goose and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Peloton — Shares of the exercise bike company tumbled more than 35% after the firm reported weakening sales growth and a wider-than-expected loss in its fiscal first quarter. Peloton also slashed its outlook for the full fiscal year amid softened demand for its exercise equipment and ongoing supply chain challenges. Several Wall Street investment firms downgraded the stock following Peloton's dismal results.
STOCKS
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Decliners for Friday: Peloton, Moderna, Nikola

U.S. stocks rose Friday after the October jobs report indicated that hiring is gaining traction heading into the holidays. Here are some of the companies that took a hit on Friday. 1. Peloton PTON | Down 34.89%. Shares of Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report continued...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Finerman
US News and World Report

8 Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Take Off in November

Short squeeze stocks have been top performers in 2021. These stocks are primed for short squeezes. There's no question 2021 has been the year of the short squeeze. Groups of retail traders on Reddit and other social media platforms have successfully built targeted buying campaigns in a handful of the most heavily shorted stocks with the goal of triggering short squeezes. Short squeezes are large, short-term spikes in a stock's share price that occur when a significant number of short sellers are forced to cover, or exit their positions by buying shares of the stock. Here are eight companies that have all the necessary ingredients to be the next huge short squeeze stocks, according to Ortex Analytics.
STOCKS
CNBC

Short story, long lesson

Discussing options and speculating. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Mike Khouw, Carter Worth and Guy Adami.
MARKETS
CNBC

Markets at new highs after Pfizer news, jobs report

Pfizer has it's best day on record after solid results for it's Covid pill. And the jobs number was better than expected. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Jeff Mills, Steve Grasso and Nadine Terman.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avis#Skyrocket#Short Squeeze#Cnbc#Fast Money
Benzinga

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Pop On Q3 Earnings Beat

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 42% year-on-year, to $4.93 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.75 billion. Cooper Tire merger, improvements in price/mix, increased sales from other tire-related businesses, and higher volume drove the growth. Sales in the Americas rose 62.7% Y/Y,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.36% to $287.69 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $7.39 short of its 52-week high ($295.08), which the company reached on May 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow down 100 points on losses in Goldman Sachs, Dow Inc. shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Dow Inc. are trading lower Thursday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 102 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Dow Inc. (DOW) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares are off $10.31, or 2.5%, while those of Dow Inc. have dropped $1.31 (2.2%), combining for a roughly 77-point drag on the Dow. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Travelers (TRV) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bloom Energy shares sink in after-hours trade after wider-than-expected loss and revenue miss

Bloom Energy Corp. shares slid 2.2% in after-hours trade Thursday, after the company posted a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss and revenue that lagged estimates. The company said it had a net loss of $52.4 million, or 30 cents a share, for the quarter, wider than the loss of $11.9 million, or 9 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted per-share loss was 20 cents, wider than the 9 cents loss-per-share FactSet consensus. Revenue edged up to $207.2 million from $200.3 million, below the FactSet consensus of $239.0 million. Shares have gained about 5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24.6%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy