MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police say a man and a woman are dead in a crash involving a white Lexus that was fleeing from police. Police identified the woman as Amy Whitelock, 43, and a 23-year-old man as Tyrese Grace, who was in the Lexus. Both were transported to Jackson South Medical Center where they succumbed to their injuries. Whitelock had been in a Chevy Trailblazer. On the scene, Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta said, “That is somebody’s relative. Right now as we are speaking we have people sitting in their homes mourning the loss of a loved one that had nothing...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO