A great job and a strong credit score should qualify you for the best terms on a car loan. But if you are not careful, you still could end up paying far more than you need to. According to two new studies from Consumer Reports magazine and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), what you pay to finance your car might not depend as much on your finances as you might hope. Both studies found rates for auto financing range widely, even for those who qualify as less risky customers.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO