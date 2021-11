The Kansas City Chiefs have what looks to be a brutal schedule in front of them as they prepare for the back portion of the season, with what has looked like a particularly rough stretch coming up over the next three games, with the Packers, Raiders and Cowboys. With Aaron Rodgers out for this week’s game, the Raiders in absolute disarray, and questions regarding the health of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Kansas City may have caught these teams at their lowest.

