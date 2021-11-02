CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KCSOS dedicated building to first female Kern County superintendent

By Miabelle Salzano
 4 days ago

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) —  Monday night, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools (KCSOS) made a special dedication to for the first woman to serve as the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

KCSOS renamed the building at the corner of 17th Street and Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield the Christine Lizardi Frazier Student Services Center.

“This center serves, houses the staff that serves our most vulnerable population in kern county, whether it be early child care, special education or students who are in court and community school, the people in this building make sure that all children can succeed and that’s Dr. Frazier’s legacy,” said Dr. Mary Barlow, superintendent of schools.

The new building dedicated to Dr. Frazier was formerly known as the “Chase Building.”

The center’s second and third floors house administrative space for KCSOs programs including the alternative education program (court and community schools), Camp KEEP, early childhood education, special education, Kern County Consortium SEPLA and Valley Oaks Charter School.

Dr. Frazier served as Kern County Superintendent of Schools from 2009 to 2017. She began her 40-year career in education as a teacher in the Richland School District in Shafter. She went on to serve as its assistant principal and principal. Then, she was hired as superintendent of the Kernville Union School District and later joined the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office’s Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team.

She was the first woman and Latina to fill the position.

