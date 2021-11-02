Wu, Pureval mayoral wins mark milestone for Asian Americans

Places in the United States with Native American meanings. The second Monday in October marks Indigenous Peoples' Day, a holiday honoring Native American people and culture. Ever since the first Columbus Day in 1792—and especially since the late 20th century when the observance became an official national holiday—Indigenous people have protested against the holiday, also the second Monday of October. The European colonial settling of America, beginning with Christopher Columbus, resulted in a genocide of Native Americans, with survivors forced to assimilate without rights or citizenship until the early 20th century.

POLITICS ・ 17 DAYS AGO